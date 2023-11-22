Governor announces $40 million to local and tribal governments for quality-of-life improvements

SANTA FE – Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham on Tuesday announced $40 million in awards to local entities to plan, design, furnish, equip, and construct regional recreational projects that contribute to the quality of life for New Mexicans. The Regional Recreation Centers and Quality of Life Grants fund projects like community centers, skateparks, rodeo grounds, picnic shelters and other structures that enhance public-based recreational activities.

“Having access to quality recreational facilities and outdoor spaces in your own backyard supports healthier, stronger communities and families,” said Gov. Lujan Grisham. “This $40 million investment will provide New Mexicans with quality spaces to gather and play from Clayton to Carlsbad.”

Grant awards were made for 57 projects around New Mexico, including:

$9.7 million to the Town of Clayton for event center on the county fairgrounds property.

for event center on the county fairgrounds property. $6 million to Rio Arriba County for Rio Arriba Recreation Center construction.

for Rio Arriba Recreation Center construction. $4.2 million to Cibola County for multi-purpose arena construction.

for multi-purpose arena construction. $3.3 million to the Bernalillo County for Mesa Del Sol Regional Sports Complex construction.

for Mesa Del Sol Regional Sports Complex construction. $2.2 million to McKinley County for Joe Vargas Veteran’s Memorial Park improvements.

for Joe Vargas Veteran’s Memorial Park improvements. $1.6 million to the City of Carlsbad to repair the Riverwalk Recreation Center facilities.

to repair the Riverwalk Recreation Center facilities. $1 million to the City of Albuquerque for Westgate Community Center.

for Westgate Community Center. $1 million to Lincoln County for School House Park renovation.

Project funds will be delivered by reimbursement over two years. The full list of grant recipients can be found here.