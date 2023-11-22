Bentley Systems to Speak at COP28, Participate in Blue Zone, Green Zone, and Sustainable Innovation Forum 2023 Activities
Experts Will Discuss the Transformative Power of Technology to Support a Sustainable Transition for Infrastructure and the World
What:
Bentley is participating in COP28, the United Nations’ Climate Change Conference, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Bentley will join with governments, businesses, and civil society to discuss how innovations like AI-powered infrastructure digital twins can accelerate the digital and sustainable transitions necessary for climate action.
When:
November 30 to December 12, 2023
Where:
Bentley’s experts will speak during COP28 and participate in activities in the Blue Zone, Green Zone, and Sustainable Innovation Forum.
Blue Zone
The Blue Zone at COP28 is accessible to government representatives and delegates of observer organizations. Bentley’s experts will present in the Blue Zone on advancing low-carbon, climate resilient pathways with infrastructure intelligence.
Roundtable and Panel
Global Supply Chains – Science Based Targets and Its Impact
Speaker: Rodrigo Fernandes, Director of Empowering Sustainable Development Goals (ES(D)G), Bentley Systems
Date: December 3, 2023
Time: 10:30 a.m. (GMT+4)
Battening Down for the Incoming Storm: How to Bolster Resilience and Prosperity for Pacific Island Nations at the Forefront of Climate Change
Speaker: Thomas D. Krom, Industry Director, Environment; Seequent, The Bentley Subsurface Company
Date: December 3, 2023
Time: 1:55 p.m. (GMT+4)
Location: Blue Zone Pavilion – New Zealand
Technology for Transition: Mitigation, Adaptation, and Resilience
Speaker: Rodrigo Fernandes, Director of ES(D)G, Bentley Systems
Date: December 4, 2023
Time: 11:30 a.m. (GMT+4)
Location: Blue Zone Pavilion – Portugal
Roundtable
Financing the Energy Transition in Emerging Markets – Risk and Regulatory Markets
Speaker: Mark Coates, Senior International Director of Infrastructure Policy Advancement, Bentley Systems
Date: December 8, 2023
8:30 a.m. (GMT+4)
Expert Discussion
Decarbonizing Global Value Chains
Speaker: Rodrigo Fernandes, Director of ES(D)G, Bentley Systems
Date: December 8, 2023
11:30 a.m. (GMT+4)
Green Zone
As Microsoft’s sustainability partner, Bentley is partnering with Microsoft in the Green Zone at COP28 to share insights on how data and digital twins can accelerate infrastructure intelligence to support climate action.
Powering Energy Transition
Speakers: Rodrigo Fernandes, Director, ES(D)G, Bentley Systems
Thomas D. Krom, Industry Director, Environment; Seequent, The Bentley Subsurface Company
Date: December 5, 2023
Time: 4:15 p.m. (GMT+4)
Location: Green Zone, Microsoft Booth Theatre Area
Decarbonizing Infrastructure
Speaker: Rodrigo Fernandes, Director, ES(D)G, Bentley Systems
Date: December 6, 2023
Time: 2:00 p.m. (GMT+4)
Location: Green Zone, Microsoft Booth Theatre Area
Facing Climate Change through Water Change
Speaker: Thomas D. Krom, Industry Director, Environment; Seequent, The Bentley Subsurface Company
Date: December 10, 2023
Time: 11:30 a.m. (GMT+4)
Location: Green Zone, Microsoft Booth Theatre Area
Sustainable Innovation Forum 2023 (SIF23)
Bentley will be part of the Sustainable Innovation Forum 2023, which spotlights effective business action, mobilizes green finance, and showcases innovative solutions that will help achieve climate-related United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDG).
Unleashing Data and Collaborative Digital Twins to Empower Sustainable, Resilient, and Intelligent Infrastructure
Speaker: Rodrigo Fernandes, Director of ES(D)G, Bentley Systems
Date: December 5, 2023
Time: 2:30 p.m. (GMT+4)
Location: Climate Action Hub, Innovation Zone, Madinat Jumeirah Conference Centre
Expo City, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Registration required.
Who:
Bentley’s experts at COP28
Rodrigo Fernandes is director of empowering sustainable development goals (ES(D)G) at Bentley, leading the company’s sustainability business strategy and initiatives. He has a Ph.D. in environmental engineering and has designed and managed over 20 European innovation projects on modeling water resources and environmental safety issues and authored over 30 peer-reviewed papers.
Thomas D. Krom, Ph.D. is the director for the environment industry at Seequent, The Bentley Subsurface Company. He holds a Ph.D. in civil engineering and academic qualifications in fluid and thermal sciences and geological engineering. Prior to joining Seequent, he worked as a hydrogeologist focusing on cleaning up contamination and mapping potable water supplies for more than 25 years.
Mark Coates is Bentley’s senior international director of infrastructure policy advancement. A former quantity surveyor with an extensive background in global project delivery, Mark is a fellow of the Chartered Institution of Highways and Transportation and serves on the strategic board of the U.K.’s Digital Twin Hub. He is a member of the Institute of Government and Public Policy’s advisory board.
Richard J. Vestner is a vice president at Bentley, responsible for urban digital twin solutions for cities and campuses. Richard holds a Dr.-Ing. degree in civil engineering. A former consultant, Richard served as managing director within a German infrastructure engineering group and as chief digital officer for a Danish technology company.
Debabrata (Debu) Chakraborty is senior regional director, MEA at Bentley. Debu is a civil engineer and holds a post graduate diploma in business management. He leads the account advancement team, focused on infrastructure owner-operators in oil and gas, power, water, transportation, and government sectors.
