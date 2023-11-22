BlackRock® Canada Announces Estimated 2023 Annual Reinvested Capital Gains Distributions for the iShares® ETFs

TORONTO, Nov. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited (“BlackRock Canada”), an indirect, wholly-owned subsidiary of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE: BLK), today announced the estimated 2023 annual reinvested capital gains distributions for the iShares ETFs listed on the TSX or Cboe Canada. Please note that these are estimated capital gains amounts only, as of October 31, 2023. As these are estimated amounts, the final capital gains distributions may change by the Funds' December 15, 2023 or December 31, 2023, in the case of iShares Premium Money Market ETF (“CMR”), tax year-ends.



These estimates are for the annual non-cash capital gains distributions, which are typically reinvested in additional units of the respective funds at the year-end, and do not include estimates of ongoing periodic (e.g., monthly, quarterly, semi-annual or annual) cash distribution amounts. The additional units will be immediately consolidated with the previously outstanding units such that the number of outstanding units following the distribution will equal the number of units outstanding prior to the distribution.

We expect to announce the final annual reinvested distribution amounts, as well as the ongoing cash distribution amounts, as applicable, for 2023, on or about December 20, 2023. The record date for the 2023 annual distributions will be December 29, 2023, payable on January 4, 2024. The actual taxable amounts of reinvested and cash distributions for 2023, including the tax characteristics of the distributions, will be reported to brokers (through CDS Clearing and Depository Services Inc. or “CDS”) in early 2024.

Details regarding the estimated distribution amounts are as follows:

Fund Name Fund Ticker Estimated annual reinvested capital gains per unit Net asset value (NAV) per unit at Oct 31, 2023 Estimated annual reinvested capital gains as % of NAV at Oct 31, 2023 iShares 1-10 Year Laddered Corporate Bond Index ETF CBH - 16.611616 0.00% iShares 1-5 Year Laddered Corporate Bond Index ETF CBO - 17.092845 0.00% iShares S&P/TSX Canadian Dividend Aristocrats Index ETF CDZ 1.09817 27.418749 4.01% iShares Equal Weight Banc & Lifeco ETF CEW 0.47756 14.268638 3.35% iShares Gold Bullion ETF CGL - 16.048974 0.00% iShares Gold Bullion ETF CGL.C - 23.529808 0.00% iShares Global Real Estate Index ETF CGR - 24.545491 0.00% iShares International Fundamental Index ETF CIE 0.39382 21.014875 1.87% iShares Global Infrastructure Index ETF CIF 1.96128 34.539057 5.68% iShares Japan Fundamental Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) CJP 1.72068 22.134219 7.77% iShares 1-5 Year Laddered Government Bond Index ETF CLF - 16.451117 0.00% iShares 1-10 Year Laddered Government Bond Index ETF CLG - 16.178581 0.00% iShares US Fundamental Index ETF CLU 1.15635 42.106473 2.75% iShares US Fundamental Index ETF CLU.C 1.45585 53.012264 2.75% iShares Premium Money Market ETF CMR - 50.041586 0.00% iShares Global Agriculture Index ETF COW 1.77363 59.034330 3.00% iShares S&P/TSX Canadian Preferred Share Index ETF CPD - 9.871446 0.00% iShares Canadian Fundamental Index ETF CRQ 0.82020 18.988003 4.32% iShares US Dividend Growers Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) CUD 1.03942 45.247377 2.30% iShares Convertible Bond Index ETF CVD - 16.121570 0.00% iShares Emerging Markets Fundamental Index ETF CWO - 32.336714 0.00% iShares Global Water Index ETF CWW 3.57255 45.645891 7.83% iShares Global Monthly Dividend Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) CYH - 17.957467 0.00% iShares Canadian Financial Monthly Income ETF FIE - 6.023490 0.00% iShares ESG Balanced ETF Portfolio GBAL - 40.442388 0.00% iShares ESG Conservative Balanced ETF Portfolio GCNS - 37.472839 0.00% iShares ESG Equity ETF Portfolio GEQT - 45.424916 0.00% iShares ESG Growth ETF Portfolio GGRO - 42.934287 0.00% iShares Silver Bullion ETF SVR - 11.412376 0.00% iShares Silver Bullion ETF SVR.C - 12.327604 0.00% iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index ETF XAD - 49.359373 0.00% iShares U.S. Aggregate Bond Index ETF XAGG 0.04023 35.211679 0.11% iShares U.S. Aggregate Bond Index ETF(1) XAGG.U 0.02892 25.216329 0.11% iShares U.S. Aggregate Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XAGH - 31.515132 0.00% iShares Core MSCI All Country World ex Canada Index ETF XAW - 33.354895 0.00% iShares Core MSCI All Country World ex Canada Index ETF(1) XAW.U - 24.345308 0.00% iShares Core Balanced ETF Portfolio XBAL 0.04083 24.704785 0.17% iShares Core Canadian Universe Bond Index ETF XBB - 26.236832 0.00% iShares S&P/TSX Global Base Metals Index ETF XBM 0.60047 16.720061 3.59% iShares Core Canadian Corporate Bond Index ETF XCB - 18.453329 0.00% iShares ESG Advanced Canadian Corporate Bond Index ETF XCBG - 34.737355 0.00% iShares U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF XCBU - 32.488766 0.00% iShares U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF(1) XCBU.U - 23.394899 0.00% iShares S&P Global Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XCD 0.61973 44.642447 1.39% iShares Canadian Growth Index ETF XCG 0.23545 41.490091 0.57% iShares China Index ETF XCH - 16.892259 0.00% iShares Semiconductor Index ETF XCHP - 35.532722 0.00% iShares Global Clean Energy Index ETF XCLN 2.11262 29.931078 7.06% iShares Core Conservative Balanced ETF Portfolio XCNS - 20.032235 0.00% iShares S&P/TSX SmallCap Index ETF XCS - 16.714437 0.00% iShares ESG Advanced MSCI Canada Index ETF XCSR 0.10438 53.310314 0.20% iShares Canadian Value Index ETF XCV 1.11935 30.179090 3.71% iShares Core MSCI Global Quality Dividend Index ETF XDG 0.15481 22.552529 0.69% iShares Core MSCI Global Quality Dividend Index ETF(1) XDG.U 0.11224 16.286660 0.69% iShares Core MSCI Global Quality Dividend Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XDGH 0.68209 22.754974 3.00% iShares Core MSCI Canadian Quality Dividend Index ETF XDIV 1.08018 23.515024 4.59% iShares Genomics Immunology and Healthcare Index ETF XDNA - 25.684609 0.00% iShares Global Electric and Autonomous Vehicles Index ETF XDRV - 34.144444 0.00% iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF XDSR - 47.518654 0.00% iShares Core MSCI US Quality Dividend Index ETF XDU 0.14293 25.227481 0.57% iShares Core MSCI US Quality Dividend Index ETF(1) XDU.U 0.10352 18.198983 0.57% iShares Core MSCI US Quality Dividend Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XDUH 0.13702 22.636853 0.61% iShares Canadian Select Dividend Index ETF XDV 0.79531 24.639631 3.23% iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XEB - 14.360389 0.00% iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets IMI Index ETF XEC - 24.480291 0.00% iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets IMI Index ETF(1) XEC.U - 18.159149 0.00% iShares Core MSCI EAFE IMI Index ETF XEF - 31.782269 0.00% iShares Core MSCI EAFE IMI Index ETF(1) XEF.U - 22.883686 0.00% iShares S&P/TSX Capped Energy Index ETF XEG - 17.013996 0.00% iShares MSCI Europe IMI Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XEH 0.39488 27.916951 1.41% iShares S&P/TSX Composite High Dividend Index ETF XEI 0.38301 22.613403 1.69% iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index ETF XEM - 28.189585 0.00% iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China Index ETF XEMC 0.22207 39.818452 0.56% iShares Jantzi Social Index ETF XEN - 28.860428 0.00% iShares Core Equity ETF Portfolio XEQT 0.00814 25.320144 0.03% iShares ESG Aware MSCI Canada Index ETF XESG 0.15126 23.016241 0.66% iShares S&P/TSX Energy Transition Materials Index ETF XETM 0.01573 34.797405 0.05% iShares MSCI Europe IMI Index ETF XEU - 25.441860 0.00% iShares Exponential Technologies Index ETF XEXP - 40.725880 0.00% iShares Core MSCI EAFE IMI Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XFH 0.79883 27.106199 2.95% iShares Core Canadian 15+ Year Federal Bond Index ETF XFLB - 43.569005 0.00% iShares S&P/TSX Capped Financials Index ETF XFN 0.13318 40.849987 0.33% iShares Floating Rate Index ETF XFR - 20.104888 0.00% iShares Core Canadian Government Bond Index ETF XGB - 18.058335 0.00% iShares S&P/TSX Global Gold Index ETF XGD - 16.834327 0.00% iShares Global Government Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XGGB - 17.531739 0.00% iShares S&P Global Industrials Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XGI 1.24288 41.163043 3.02% iShares Core Growth ETF Portfolio XGRO 0.01204 23.743749 0.05% iShares Cybersecurity and Tech Index ETF XHAK - 37.532640 0.00% iShares Canadian Hybrid Corporate Bond Index ETF XHB - 17.964314 0.00% iShares Global Healthcare Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XHC 1.03877 62.918466 1.65% iShares U.S. High Dividend Equity Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XHD 0.50233 28.515492 1.76% iShares U.S. High Dividend Equity Index ETF XHU - 27.090448 0.00% iShares U.S. High Yield Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XHY - 15.351489 0.00% iShares Core S&P/TSX Capped Composite Index ETF XIC 0.59624 30.046109 1.98% iShares India Index ETF XID 0.21788 46.641493 0.47% iShares U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XIG - 18.434046 0.00% iShares 1-5 Year U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XIGS - 36.088661 0.00% iShares MSCI EAFE® Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XIN 1.12106 30.826921 3.64% iShares Core Income Balanced ETF Portfolio XINC - 18.216258 0.00% iShares S&P/TSX Capped Information Technology Index ETF XIT - 41.645336 0.00% iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF XIU 0.39568 28.760192 1.38% iShares Core Canadian Long Term Bond Index ETF XLB - 17.527641 0.00% iShares S&P/TSX Capped Materials Index ETF XMA - 16.597625 0.00% iShares S&P U.S. Mid-Cap Index ETF XMC 0.21596 25.190771 0.86% iShares S&P U.S. Mid-Cap Index ETF(1) XMC.U 0.15746 18.295370 0.86% iShares S&P/TSX Completion Index ETF XMD 1.03221 28.944320 3.57% iShares S&P U.S. Mid-Cap Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XMH 0.59545 21.492062 2.77% iShares MSCI Min Vol EAFE Index ETF XMI - 33.916824 0.00% iShares MSCI Min Vol EAFE Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XML - 24.150532 0.00% iShares MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets Index ETF XMM 0.05711 25.763465 0.22% iShares MSCI Min Vol USA Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XMS 0.29808 29.904833 1.00% iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor Index ETF XMTM - 23.351740 0.00% iShares MSCI Min Vol USA Index ETF XMU 1.43789 67.193089 2.14% iShares MSCI Min Vol USA Index ETF(1) XMU.U 1.04445 48.617651 2.15% iShares MSCI Min Vol Canada Index ETF XMV 1.15364 36.110566 3.19% iShares MSCI Min Vol Global Index ETF XMW 0.03539 46.101608 0.08% iShares MSCI Min Vol Global Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XMY 0.72714 26.499352 2.74% iShares S&P/TSX North American Preferred Stock Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XPF - 12.814344 0.00% iShares High Quality Canadian Bond Index ETF XQB - 17.706722 0.00% iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor Index ETF XQLT - 29.477931 0.00% iShares NASDAQ 100 Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XQQ 5.37195 110.090170 4.88% iShares NASDAQ 100 Index ETF XQQU 0.00469 47.619319 0.01% iShares NASDAQ 100 Index ETF(1) XQQU.U 0.00340 34.301791 0.01% iShares Canadian Real Return Bond Index ETF XRB - 20.887625 0.00% iShares S&P/TSX Capped REIT Index ETF XRE - 13.805173 0.00% iShares ESG Aware Canadian Aggregate Bond Index ETF XSAB - 16.852628 0.00% iShares Core Canadian Short Term Bond Index ETF XSB - 25.474702 0.00% iShares Conservative Short Term Strategic Fixed Income ETF XSC - 17.203177 0.00% iShares Conservative Strategic Fixed Income ETF XSE - 16.926356 0.00% iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE Index ETF XSEA - 21.823013 0.00% iShares ESG Aware MSCI Emerging Markets Index ETF XSEM - 17.776549 0.00% iShares Core Canadian Short Term Corporate Bond Index ETF XSH - 17.802513 0.00% iShares ESG Advanced 1-5 Year Canadian Corporate Bond Index ETF XSHG - 36.715251 0.00% iShares 1-5 Year U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF XSHU - 40.557932 0.00% iShares 1-5 Year U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF(1) XSHU.U - 29.113711 0.00% iShares Short Term Strategic Fixed Income ETF XSI - 16.223576 0.00% iShares S&P U.S. Small-Cap Index ETF XSMC - 24.835181 0.00% iShares S&P U.S. Small-Cap Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XSMH - 22.332329 0.00% iShares Core S&P 500 Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XSP 0.77653 44.266215 1.75% iShares S&P/TSX Capped Consumer Staples Index ETF XST 1.45611 85.015823 1.71% iShares ESG Aware Canadian Short Term Bond Index ETF XSTB - 18.696244 0.00% iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XSTH - 36.308422 0.00% iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond Index ETF XSTP - 40.764474 0.00% iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond Index ETF(1) XSTP.U - 29.224835 0.00% iShares U.S. Small Cap Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XSU - 32.384411 0.00% iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Index ETF XSUS - 30.839801 0.00% iShares 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XTLH - 31.681186 0.00% iShares 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Bond Index ETF XTLT - 32.890185 0.00% iShares 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Bond Index ETF(1) XTLT.U - 23.686433 0.00% iShares Diversified Monthly Income ETF XTR - 9.782623 0.00% iShares Core S&P U.S. Total Market Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XUH 0.14261 34.905308 0.41% iShares Core S&P 500 Index ETF XUS 0.19359 72.388770 0.27% iShares Core S&P 500 Index ETF(1) XUS.U 0.14197 52.878483 0.27% iShares S&P U.S. Financials Index ETF XUSF 0.01068 48.109850 0.02% iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA Index ETF XUSR - 60.339830 0.00% iShares S&P/TSX Capped Utilities Index ETF XUT - 22.953762 0.00% iShares Core S&P U.S. Total Market Index ETF XUU 0.16327 42.968803 0.38% iShares Core S&P U.S. Total Market Index ETF(1) XUU.U 0.11889 31.165791 0.38% iShares MSCI USA Value Factor Index ETF XVLU - 22.770242 0.00% iShares MSCI World Index ETF XWD 1.94666 70.242161 2.77%

(1) Distribution per unit amounts are in U.S. dollars for XAGG.U, XAW.U, XCBU.U, XDG.U, XDU.U, XEC.U, XEF.U, XMC.U, XMU.U, XQQU.U, XSHU.U, XSTP.U, XTLT.U, XUS.U, and XUU.U.

Further information on the iShares Funds can be found at http://www.blackrock.com/ca .

Forward-looking information

This notice contains forward-looking statements with respect to the annual reinvested capital gains distributions for the iShares ETFs. By their nature, these forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual distributions to differ materially from the estimated distributions set forth in this notice. Factors that could cause the actual distributions to differ from the estimated distributions between now and December 15, 2023 (the iShares ETFs’ tax year end) or December 31, 2023 in the case of CMR, include, but are not limited to: the actual amounts of distributions received by the iShares ETFs; the actual amounts of capital gains generated from sales of securities; trading activity within the iShares ETFs, including buying and selling of securities; index changes which cause rebalancing within the iShares ETFs; and subscription and redemption activity.

