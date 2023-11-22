Submit Release
Readout of Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Lisa Franchetti’s Meeting with Chief of Staff of the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force Adm. Sakai Ryo

Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Lisa Franchetti met with Chief of Staff of the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force Adm. Sakai Ryo at the Japanese Self-Defense Force headquarters building on Camp Ichigaya, Tokyo, Japan, today.

Franchetti’s visit, her first international trip as CNO, underscored the U.S Navy’s commitment to strengthening the U.S. - Japan alliance amid historic shared momentum toward peace, stability, and deterrence in a free and open Indo-Pacific.

During their meeting, the two Heads of Navy discussed how the operations and integration between the JMSDF and U.S. Navy support and enforce the rules-based international order. 

Franchetti thanked Sakai for his leadership and JMSDF’s contributions to the peace and stability in the region. The leaders also discussed forward-deployed Navy personnel in Japan, as well as the upcoming swap of the aircraft carriers USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) and USS George Washington (CVN 73).

The U.S. Navy and JMSDF regularly operate together around the globe. Notably, both navies participated in this year’s Large Scale Exercise, Sea Dragon and Resilient Shield exercises, as well as supported numerous international joint operations.

Franchetti and Sakai last met in September at the U.S. Navy’s International Seapower Symposium in Newport, Rhode Island.

