Border Patrol Thwarts Coordinated 4-Vehicle Border Rush in Hodgdon, Maine

HODGDON, MAINE – On November 21, 2023, Border Patrol apprehended 20 Romanian nationals in Hodgdon, Maine after four vehicles were observed crossing the international boundary from Canada into the United States. Agents were alerted to illegal crossing at approximately 6:10 am, responding to the area and encountering the vehicles on Lincoln Road. Border Patrol was able to stop the vehicles by utilizing emergency equipment and the individuals were transported to Fort Fairfield Station for processing.

“This incident is indicative of an overall rise in apprehensions witnessed here in Houlton Sector,” said Acting Chief Patrol Agent in Charge Dennis Harmon. “In the last three Octobers, Houlton Sector encountered a total of 33 individuals. In fiscal year 2024 alone, we’ve encountered 53. While this increase poses challenges to Border Patrol resources, it does not dissuade the great work done by our dedicated Agents here in Houlton Sector.”

Processing of the individuals revealed that all 20 subjects were citizens of Romania. The subjects consisted mostly of family units, with a total of 10 adults and 10 juveniles. Of the 20 individuals, two subjects were positive Transnational Criminal Organized Crime matches and were processed for Expedited Removal proceedings.

U.S. Border Patrol in Maine relies on the cooperation and assistance of the public. Anyone wishing to make a confidential report of suspicious activity may call (800) 851-8727 to contact a local Border Patrol representative.

Follow us on Twitter @USBPChiefHLT and @CBPNewEngland.

-CBP-