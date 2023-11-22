Single lane closure for work on Mākaha Bridge No. 3 and 3A, starts Monday, Nov. 27

Main, News Posted on Nov 22, 2023 in Highways News

HONOLULU– The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation (HDOT) issues this update for continued work on Mākaha Bridge No. 3 and 3A.

There will be a single lane closure on Farrington Highway (Route 93) from Mākaha Bridge No. 3, (the bridge southeast of Kili Drive), through Mākaha Bridge No. 3A, (the bridge west of Kili Drive), from Monday, Nov. 27 through Friday, Jan. 26, 2024, for the installation of bridge approaches to the permanent steel structure for each bridge. This is a 24-hour closure that includes weekends and holidays.

Traffic in both directions will be maintained through the remaining open lane using alternating traffic control. Flaggers and special duty police officers will be on-site to assist with traffic control and safety procedures. Access to Mākaha Beach Park, Kea‘au Beach Park, Mākua Beach Park and Keawa‘ula Beach/Yokohama Bay will be available during the closure.

First responders have been notified and will be allowed access through the work zone during the closure period. In the event of a red-flag warning, or natural disaster warning during closure hours, HDOT will implement safety measures to protect the public.

Remaining work for this project includes resurfacing and restriping along Farrington Highway leading up to, and between Mākaha Bridges 3 and 3A, construction of bus pavement pad and shelter, and guardrail installation. The schedule for this work will be released as it is announced. The anticipated completion of the overall project is May 2024.

For up-to-date closure information, call the project hotline at 808-441-9724. For project information and a map of the work area, please click here: https://hidot.hawaii.gov/highways/makaha-bridge-replacement-project-no-3-and-no-3a/

Motorists are advised to plan accordingly, allow for extra travel time to get to their destinations and proceed with caution through any work areas.

Electronic message boards will be posted with closure information. Please note all work is weather permitting. The final completion date of this project is subject to change per these conditions.

HDOT thanks the public for its cooperation as we work to maintain safe facilities.

