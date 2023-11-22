Việt Nam supports Laos’ fulfillment of international responsibilities: President

VIETNAM, November 22 -

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam will wholeheartedly support Laos in successfully fulfilling its international responsibilities, including its 2024 ASEAN chairmanship, said President Võ Văn Thưởng on Wednesday reception for Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Laos Saleumxay Kommasith, who is in Việt Nam to co-chair the 10th Việt Nam-Laos foreign ministerial-level consultation.

Thưởng lauded the success and meaning of the consultation, which, he said, contributed substantially to enhancing the great friendship, special solidarity, and comprehensive cooperation between the nations.

Saleumxay Kommasith took the occasion to express his gratitude to the Vietnamese Party, State, and people for consistent supporting and standing side by side with the Lao Party, State, and people.

Both host and guest were pleased with bilateral cooperation achievements obtained recently, particularly the sides’ close coordination as well as increased high-level exchanges and mechanisms for joint works.

They stressed that the Việt Nam-Laos great friendship, special solidarity, and comprehensive cooperation are unparalleled in the world and that both nations should continue to nurture and educate their younger generations to uphold the ties.

Thưởng thanked Saleumxay Kommasith for coordinating with Lao functional agencies to create favourable conditions for the Vietnamese community living and working in Laos.

Given the rapidly changing and complex global and regional situation, they concurred on a need for the two countries to enhance information exchange and work closely together at regional and international forums. — VNS