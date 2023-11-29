US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate Urges a Navy Aircraft Carrier Veteran with Mesothelioma Anywhere in the USA To Call Them for Direct Access To The Nation's Top Lawyers-Compensation Might Be Millions + VA Benefits

If your dad is a Navy Veteran and he has mesothelioma-please make his compensation a priority and call 866-714-6466 for direct access to some of the nation's most skilled mesothelioma attorneys.” — US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate

WASHINGTON , DC, USA, November 29, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate says, "We are urging the wife or the adult children of a Navy Veteran who has just been diagnosed with mesothelioma anywhere in the USA to please call us at 866-714-6466 for direct access to some of the nation's top mesothelioma attorneys-especially if the Veteran was assigned to an aircraft carrier. A Navy Veteran who worked in an aircraft carrier’s machine shop, repair rooms, in the engine room or as a member of a repair crew might have had extreme exposure to asbestos.

"We are Advocates for Navy Veterans who have developed mesothelioma and our top priority for a person like this is that they receive the best possible financial compensation results. If your husband or dad is a Navy Veteran and he has recently been diagnosed with mesothelioma-please make his financial compensation a top priority and call us at 866-714-6466 for direct access to some of the nation's most skilled and experienced mesothelioma attorneys. Compensation for a person like this might exceed a million dollars-and we have a team member who can assist with VA Benefits. Why settle for less?" https://USNavyMesothelioma.Com

List of Decommissioned US Navy Carriers from 1960-2017:

* Essex Decommissioned 1969

* Yorktown Decommissioned 1970

* Intrepid Decommissioned 1974

* Hornet Decommissioned 1970

* Ticonderoga Decommissioned 1973

* Randolph Decommissioned 1969

* Lexington Decommissioned 1991

* Wasp Decommissioned 1972

* Hancock Decommissioned 1976

* Bennington Decommissioned 1970

* Boxer Decommissioned 1969

* Bon Homme Richard Decommissioned 1971

* Kearsarge Decommissioned 1970

* Midway Decommissioned 1992

* Franklin D. Roosevelt Decommissioned 1977

* Coral Sea Decommissioned 1990

* Forrestal Decommissioned 1993

* Saratoga Decommissioned 1994

* Ranger Decommissioned 1993

* Kitty Hawk Decommissioned 2007

* Independence Decommissioned 1998

* Constellation Decommissioned 2003

* Enterprise Decommissioned 2017

Suggestions from the US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate for Veterans with mesothelioma nationwide on how to increase potential financial compensation:

“Do you recall the specifics of how you were exposed to asbestos at work, in the military or both-and when this exposure occurred? This is incredibly important information.

“Do you recall the names of shipmates-coworkers who might have witnessed your exposure to asbestos?

“Did you have more than one job in the navy-armed forces where you might have been exposed to asbestos?

“Do your medical records include a biopsy that confirms the mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer?”

"Has your loved one's doctor told you that mesothelioma is a distinct possibility-but because they are so sick-weak-a biopsy to confirm the mesothelioma is not possible? If this is your loved one, please call us at 866-714-6466."

Important Note: “If your loved one died from confirmed mesothelioma in the United States within the last two years and the compensation process was never begun because of COVID or other reasons-please call us at 866-714-6466. We would be honored to help.” https:// USNavyMesothelioma.Com