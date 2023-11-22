CONTACT:

Gov. Pillen Issues Proclamation, Announces Actions to Fight Antisemitism and Support Nebraska’s Jewish Communities

LINCOLN, NE -- Today, Nebraska Governor Jim Pillen announced a whole-of-government strategy to fight antisemitism and issued a suit of actions to condemn surging antisemitism, enhance public safety and re-emphasize the State of Nebraska’s strong support for the State of Israel as it defends itself against barbaric Iran-backed terrorism.

“From the day Hamas started this war, Nebraskans have stood in strong support of Israel,” Gov. Pillen said. “Now more than ever, we must recommit our support for America’s greatest ally. Tragically, despite the clear justifications for Israel’s defensive action in Gaza, activists and politicians have used propaganda and misinformation to try to deceive people into believing a false equivalence between Israeli military efforts and Hamas terror. This has fueled antisemitism across the country and must be stopped immediately.”

Gov. Pillen has issued a proclamation that condemns antisemitism and unequivocally reaffirms the State of Nebraska’s support for the safety and security of Israeli civilians and Nebraska’s Jewish communities. It specifically condemns public statements and demonstrations that seek to normalize or justify terrorist violence and support for Hamas, and it denounces statements by any politician or activist which seek to draw a false equivalence between Hamas’ barbaric terror attacks and Israel’s legitimate defensive actions to protect its people.

The proclamation also reaffirms the State of Nebraska’s adoption of the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance’s (IHRA) Working Definition of Antisemitism. Gov. Pillen has directed that all state code agencies charged with enforcing non-discrimination laws utilize IHRA when investigating complaints of antisemitic harassment and discrimination to the extent consistent with Nebraska and federal law.

Gov. Pillen has designated Lieutenant Governor Joe Kelly to serve as liaison between Nebraska’s Jewish and other faith communities and state law enforcement authorities to ensure that as security threats against those communities emerge, they are channeled to and addressed promptly by the appropriate officials. Lt. Gov. Kelly, as a lifelong prosecutor, brings valuable experience to this role, having served as Lancaster County Attorney, United States Attorney for the District of Nebraska, and Nebraska Department of Justice Criminal Bureau Chief. He also serves as the state’s Director of Homeland Security and Chairman of the Governor’s Homeland Security Policy Group.

In another action, Gov. Pillen has directed the Department of Administrative Services (DAS) State Personnel Division to conduct a review of all anti-harassment and anti-discrimination training provided to state public servants to ensure Jewish identity and antisemitism are sufficiently covered by such training. The DAS State Purchasing Bureau has also been asked to develop a policy which will provide that the state not procure from companies or firms involved in the anti-Israel “Boycott, Divest, Sanction” (BDS) movement. Pursuant to this policy, vendors being paid with public funds will be required to attest that they are compliant with this requirement at the time of bid.

With antisemitism surging in the wake of the Oct. 7 terrorist attacks against Israel and Israel’s corresponding defensive actions in Gaza, actions that reinforce support for Jewish Nebraskans come at a critical time when strong, principled support for Israel is needed from leaders at every level of American government.

“I'm thankful for Gov. Pillen’s actions to support Israel and protect the local Jewish community,” said Bob Goldberg, CEO of the Jewish Federation of Omaha. “Fighting antisemitism and all forms of hate is all of our work, and we appreciate the State of Nebraska for partnering with us in this endeavor.”

The proclamation and other actions issued by Gov. Pillen are effective immediately. The proclamation is attached to this news release.

