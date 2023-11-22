Jan Dils, Attorneys at Law Honored as CrispX Firm of the Year at the 2023 Game Changers Summit
This award is a testament to our team’s dedication to making a positive impact on the lives of those we serve. Together, we build a firm that puts our clients at the heart of everything we do.”ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, November 22, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jan Dils, Attorneys at Law and founder Jan Dils has been honored as the CrispX Firm of the Year at the 2023 Game Changers Summit. The prestigious award is presented by Crisp Coach, a leading organization dedicated to transforming law firm owners into game-changing leaders. The summit, an exclusive event for Crisp Coach members, focused on celebrating the achievements of firm owners who have demonstrated outstanding leadership, firm culture, client experience, and community impact.
Jan Dils, with her unwavering commitment to making a difference in the lives of disabled and injured individuals, emerged as the standout winner of the CrispX Firm of the Year award. The accolade is a testament to her exceptional accomplishments in the areas of Leadership, Firm Culture, Client Experience, and Community Impact.
Reflecting on the honor, Jan Dils remarked, “This award is a testament to our team’s dedication to making a positive impact on the lives of those we serve. Together, we have worked tirelessly to build a firm that puts our clients at the heart of everything we do.”
The Crisp Game Changer Awards, presented at three levels—elite, premier, and CrispX—highlight firms that have demonstrated excellence in key business aspects. Jan Dils, Attorneys at Law, was crowned CrispX Firm of the Year, the highest honor bestowed upon a law firm at the summit.
Jan Dils, a CrispX program member since its inception in 2018, has diligently applied the strategies and insights gained from Crisp Coach workshops to achieve remarkable results. In 2023, many of the initiatives implemented by Jan Dils and her team came to full fruition, further solidifying the firm's position as an industry leader.
Jan Dils, Attorneys at Law, has made significant strides in community engagement, establishing various programs such as scholarships for veterans, a free annual spaghetti dinner for veterans, a 5K fun run to raise money for veteran organizations, and more. Jan and her team have actively participated in events hosted by community partners, emphasizing their commitment to giving back.
Jan Dils expressed her gratitude for the guidance received from Crisp in enhancing the firm's presence at events, stating, "Crisp has played a pivotal role in shaping our community initiatives. We've implemented a comprehensive events handbook, set up engagement points for team members, and improved our event marketing with omnichannel digital campaigns and high-quality video."
Jan Dils, Attorneys at Law, has prioritized enhancing the client experience with the support of CrispX. The firm invested in building systems and processes to streamline client paperwork and introduced electronic signing for new clients. Regular evaluations of the new client journey, along with a documented process for recording and responding to client feedback, have contributed to an elevated client experience.
The CrispX Firm of the Year award is a well-deserved recognition of Jan Dils' leadership and the collective efforts of the entire team at Jan Dils, Attorneys at Law.
About Jan Dils, Attorneys at Law
Jan Dils, Attorneys at Law has five offices in West Virginia, and one in Charlotte, NC, Jan Dils and her 150+ team have the knowledge and dedication to help individuals get the disability benefits and personal injury compensation they deserve. They Won't Take No For An Answer. Call today for a Free Consultation at #304.428.8900. You can also visit them online at www.jandils.com.
