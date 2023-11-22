Submit Release
Joint Investigation in Norlina, NC Nets 12 Felonies and 1 handgun

Norlina, N.C.

On Wednesday, November 8, 2023, the North Carolina Alcohol Law Enforcement Division, Warren County Sheriff’s Office and the Norlina Police Department concluded an investigation after executing a search warrant at the Tobacco Store, located at 1210 U.S. Highway 158 West, in Norlina, NC. 

The investigation was initiated after ALE received complaints about possible sales of tobacco and marijuana to underage persons.

Through the course of the investigation, ALE special agents identified and determined Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) products from the Tobacco Store contained more than 0.3 % THC, making the products illegal to possess and sell. 

As a result of the investigation, two employees and two store owners were charged with a total of 16 charges including 12 felonies. Additionally, law enforcement seized marijuana, adulterants, drug paraphernalia, one handgun, and $851.00 in U.S. Currency. 

The following subjects have been charged in relation to the Tobacco Store case: 

  • ASHAIF, Salah, 39, of Norlina, NC, was charged with two counts of Felony Possession with Intent to Sell and Deliver Marijuana, two counts of Felony Maintain Vehicle/Dwelling/Place for Controlled Substances, Possess Marijuana Drug Paraphernalia, Sell Glass Tubes without Maintaining required sales log, and Market Urine to Defraud Drug Test.

  • ALLEN, Mekelia, 27, Norlina, NC, was charged with two counts of Felony Possession with Intent to Sell and Deliver Marijuana, Felony Sell and Deliver Marijuana, two counts of Felony Maintain Vehicle/Dwelling/Place for Controlled Substance and Carrying Concealed Weapon.

  • ALSEIDI, Mashal, 38, Norlina, NC, was charged with Felony Possession with Intent to Sell and Deliver Marijuana, Felony Maintain Vehicle/Dwelling/Place for Controlled Substances.

  • MOHAMMED, Omar,22, Norlina, NC, was charged with Felony Possession with Intent to Sell and Deliver Marijuana, Felony Maintain Vehicle/Dwelling/Place for Controlled Substances and Felony Manufacture Marijuana.

ALE’s 111 specially trained agents have the authority to arrest and take investigatory action throughout North Carolina. Their primary responsibility is the enforcement of Alcoholic Beverage Control, tobacco, state lottery and gambling laws. 

                                                                                                

                                                                                                ### 

