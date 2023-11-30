Silent Intruders: the chilling reality of Open Home Security
Unveiling the Hidden Risks: Dangers of Open Homes in Real Estate Transactions
Open Home Security is about to change forever.”AUSTRALIA, November 30, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As the real estate industry thrives on the tradition of open homes to showcase properties, there's a growing need to address the often-overlooked dangers and risks homeowners face when selling their properties through this widely adopted practice.
*The Unseen Threats of Open Homes*
While providing a platform for potential buyers to explore properties, open homes expose homeowners to risks that demand urgent attention. Unchecked access to residences during these events creates an environment where opportunistic individuals, disguised as potential buyers, can exploit vulnerabilities. This situation has led to an alarming rise in incidents of theft, property damage, and, in extreme cases, invasion by criminals who use the open home setting as a reconnaissance opportunity.
*Security Vulnerabilities and Homeowner Safety*
The real estate industry has traditionally operated with an open and trusting approach to property viewing. However, this approach comes with inherent security vulnerabilities that can significantly impact the safety and well-being of homeowners. Using fake contact details, Opportunistic Thieves gain access to properties under the guise of potential buyers during open homes. Subsequently, these individuals may return as intruders, posing a substantial threat to both sellers and the future owners of these properties.
*Agents' Role and Liability*
Real estate agents find themselves at the forefront of this issue, navigating a delicate balance between showcasing properties and ensuring the safety of homeowners. Economic pressures and rising crime rates across Australasia contribute to an increased risk for homeowners looking to sell their properties. The critical issue arises when insurance policies often do not cover claims related to theft or damage if the culprit is invited into the home during an open house. This leaves agents and agencies liable for potential repercussions.
*The Call for a Secure Alternative: Security Checked*
Amidst these challenges, there is a growing need for a secure alternative that prioritizes homeowner safety without compromising the property viewing process. Security Checked is poised to answer this call, introducing a foolproof solution that ensures accurate identity verification for every person entering a home. By eliminating the vulnerability of unchecked access, Security Checked aims to provide peace of mind to homeowners, making open homes a safer experience for sellers and potential buyers.
*Embracing a Safer Future*
As homeowners become increasingly aware of the risks associated with the current open home system, the industry is urged to adopt safer alternatives. Security Checked stands as a pioneering solution, offering heightened security and positioning itself as the new standard for professional real estate practices.
*About Security Checked*
Security Checked Director Mr Coory comments, "Security Checked is dedicated to evolving security protocols within the real estate industry. The goal is to ensure the authenticity of every individual entering a seller's home, offering a high level of reassurance to both current and future homeowners". "Through an advanced verification system, Security Checked aims to address vulnerabilities, improve safety, and contribute to a new era of real estate security".
