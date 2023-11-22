MEMORANDUM: Flags at Half-Staff in Honor of former First Lady of the United States Rosalynn Carter
TO: Brian Fienemann, Director of Real Estate Management and
Development
FROM: Governor Ron DeSantis
DATE: Wednesday, November 22, 2023
RE: Flags at Half-Staff in Honor of former First Lady of the United States
Rosalynn Carter
On November 19, 2023, former First Lady of the United States, Rosalynn Carter, passed away at the age of 96.
Pursuant to the President’s orders and as a mark of respect, I hereby direct the flags of the United States and the State of Florida to be flown at half-staff at all local and state buildings, installations, and grounds throughout the State of Florida from midnight November 25, 2023 until sunset on the day of interment.
To view the President’s proclamation, click here.
###