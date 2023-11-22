Submit Release
MEMORANDUM: Flags at Half-Staff in Honor of former First Lady of the United States Rosalynn Carter 

TO:                   Brian Fienemann, Director of Real Estate Management and

Development

FROM:            Governor Ron DeSantis

DATE:             Wednesday, November 22, 2023

RE:                   Flags at Half-Staff in Honor of former First Lady of the United States

Rosalynn Carter

 

On November 19, 2023, former First Lady of the United States, Rosalynn Carter, passed away at the age of 96.

Pursuant to the President’s orders and as a mark of respect, I hereby direct the flags of the United States and the State of Florida to be flown at half-staff at all local and state buildings, installations, and grounds throughout the State of Florida from midnight November 25, 2023 until sunset on the day of interment.

To view the President’s proclamation, click here.

