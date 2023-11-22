Jason Momoa Celebrates Hosting SNL with Massive Giveaway of Mananalu Water
I wanted to dedicate my life to one simple idea, to get rid of single use plastic bottles… Killing our planet, killing us. So, I needed to have a voice which is why I started Mananalu.”LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 22, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a celebration of his recent hit appearance on "Saturday Night Live", Jason Momoa - actor, activist, and founder of Mananalu - shared hundreds of free cases of the brand's flavored aluminum bottled water on Amazon. This generous gesture mirrors the company's mission: to hydrate the world responsibly while taking a stand against single-use plastic bottles.
Mananalu has seen a significant surge in popularity, soaring up Amazon's rankings. This shift signals a growing public awareness and preference for alternatives to plastic water bottles.
“Five years ago I had an epiphany,” said Momoa in a recent video, “I wanted to dedicate my life to one simple idea, to get rid of single use plastic bottles… Killing our planet, killing us. So, I needed to have a voice which is why I started Mananalu.”
That voice has grown as Mananalu continues to gain market share, identifying with younger consumers that want a more sustainable choice for bottled water, when bringing their own refillable bottle is not an option. Mananalu's innovative approach extends beyond its (refillable) aluminum bottles. Through the "Drink One, Remove One" program, the company actively participates in removing plastic waste from the environment with rePurpose Global, echoing its commitment to sustainability.
As Mananalu continues to climb the ranks, the sights are set high – to dethrone industry giants and revolutionize the way the world drinks bottled water. With Momoa at the helm and a community rapidly growing in support, the goal to eliminate single-use plastic water bottles from the top rankings is not just a dream but an impending reality.
About Mananalu
Mananalu is a water brand on a mission to unplastic the planet and stop drinking from
single-use plastic water bottles. Founded by actor, environmentalist, and Hawaiian-native Jason Momoa, Mananalu creates a wave of change by removing plastic from ocean-bound waste for every aluminum water bottle of Mananalu sold or donated: Drink One, Remove One. To learn more, visit www.mananalu.com or follow us on Instagram (@mananalu) and TikTok (@mananalu).
