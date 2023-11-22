Several approved therapies such as EYBELIS, Durysta, Alphagan-P, Rhopressa, etc. will drive the current therapeutic landscape of ocular hypertension in the US, and the ocular hypertension market is estimated to increase by 2032. The primary reason for the ocular hypertension market growth will be the launch of the anticipated therapies, which will be a game changer to the current therapy market.

New York, USA, Nov. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ocular Hypertension Market Size and Share to Increase by 2032, Asserts DelveInsight | Leading Companies in the Market- Nicox, Glaukos, AbbVie, TearClear, Ocular, Perfuse

Several approved therapies such as EYBELIS, Durysta, Alphagan-P, Rhopressa, etc. will drive the current therapeutic landscape of ocular hypertension in the US, and the ocular hypertension market is estimated to increase by 2032. The primary reason for the ocular hypertension market growth will be the launch of the anticipated therapies, which will be a game changer to the current therapy market.

DelveInsight’s Ocular Hypertension Market Insights report includes a comprehensive understanding of current treatment practices, ocular hypertension emerging drugs, market share of individual therapies, and current and forecasted ocular hypertension market size from 2019 to 2032, segmented into 7MM [the United States, the EU-4 (Italy, Spain, France, and Germany), the United Kingdom, and Japan].

Key Takeaways from the Ocular Hypertension Market Report

As per DelveInsight’s analysis, the ocular hypertension market is anticipated to grow at a significant CAGR by 2032.

According to Delveinsight's estimates, in the year 2022, the total prevalent cases of ocular hypertension were approximately 21 million cases in the 7MM. The US accounted for the highest number of prevalent cases in the 7MM in 2022 which are anticipated to increase further by 2032.

Ocular Hypertension Overview

Ocular hypertension refers to elevated intraocular pressure, measuring over 21 mm Hg in one or both eyes, with no clinical signs of optic nerve damage or visual field defects. This condition is the primary risk factor for the development of glaucoma, making individuals with ocular hypertension more susceptible to the disease. Ocular hypertension risk factors consist of higher intraocular pressure, advancing age, a familial history of glaucoma, diminished ocular perfusion pressure (connected to both blood pressure and intraocular pressure), lower systemic blood pressure, thinner central cornea, and incidents of bleeding at the optic nerve head. Because OHT typically progresses to glaucoma without early warning signs, it often remains undetected until a comprehensive eye exam reveals elevated intraocular pressure through tonometry.





Ocular Hypertension Epidemiology Segmentation

The ocular hypertension epidemiology section provides insights into the historical and current ocular hypertension patient pool and forecasted trends for the 7MM. It helps recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders.

The ocular hypertension market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2019–2032 in the 7MM segmented into:

Total Ocular Hypertension Prevalent Cases

Ocular Hypertension Gender-specific Diagnosed Prevalence

Ocular Hypertension Age-specific Diagnosed Prevalence

Ocular Hypertension Treated Cases

Ocular Hypertension Treatment Market

Presently, the ocular hypertension treatment market is segmented into various therapeutic classes, such as prostaglandin analogs, beta-blockers, alpha-agonists, carbonic anhydrase inhibitors, sympathomimetics, and miotics. Prostaglandin analogs (PGAs) are often the initial treatment choice for primary open-angle glaucoma (POAG) due to their effectiveness, minimal systemic side effects, and once-daily dosing. In March 2020, Allergan announced that the US FDA had granted approval for Durysta, a bimatoprost implant. This implant is noteworthy for being the first intracameral, biodegradable sustained-release option. Commonly prescribed prostaglandin analogs include Travatan, Vyzulta, and Zioptan. Before prostaglandins became the preferred choice, beta-blockers were widely used for managing glaucoma.

Epithelial cells located in the ciliary body express both beta-1 and beta-2 adrenergic receptors. When catecholamines interact with these receptors, it triggers the activation of cyclic adenosine monophosphate (cAMP), a secondary messenger that plays a crucial role in activating protein kinase A. This activation process results in the production and secretion of aqueous humor, which is an energy-dependent mechanism. Among the commercially available beta-blockers, timolol, levobunolol, and carteolol are nonselective, while betaxolol is cardioselective. Timolol, administered twice daily, is likely the most effective agent for lowering intraocular pressure (IOP), although levobunolol is equally effective and can be administered once daily with minimal differences in its effectiveness.

Key Ocular Hypertension Therapies and Companies

JV-GL1: JeniVision, Inc.

NCX 470: Nicox Ophthalmics, Inc.

Kinezodianone R hydrochloride: Laboratoires Thea

G2-TR intraocular implant containing travoprost: Glaukos Corporation

H-1337: D. Western Therapeutics Institute, Inc.

AGN-193408 SR: AbbVie

Latanoprost ophthalmic solution: TearClear Corp

OTX-TIC: Ocular Therapeutix, Inc.

PER-001: Perfuse Therapeutics, Inc.

Ocular Hypertension Market Dynamics

The dynamics of the ocular hypertension market are driven by a complex interplay of factors that reflect the evolving landscape of eye care and pharmaceuticals. Market dynamics are shaped by advances in diagnostic technologies, such as sophisticated tonometry and imaging devices, enabling earlier and more accurate detection of ocular hypertension. Additionally, the ocular hypertension market is influenced by a growing aging population, which is more susceptible to these conditions.

In terms of therapeutics, a shift towards personalized medicine and the development of innovative pharmaceuticals has spurred competition among pharmaceutical companies. The market is characterized by a steady stream of new medications and delivery methods, offering both physicians and patients more treatment options. Regulatory changes and healthcare policies also play a crucial role, affecting drug approval processes and pricing structures.

However, several factors may impede the growth of the ocular hypertension market. The stringent regulatory requirements for ocular hypertension and glaucoma medications can slow down the approval process. Meeting these standards demands substantial investments of time and resources, making it difficult for smaller pharmaceutical companies to enter the ocular hypertension market. The research and development costs associated with creating new medications and therapies can be exorbitant. This high financial barrier can deter companies from investing in this field, limiting innovation.

Moreover, disparities in access to healthcare, both in developed and developing countries, can limit the diagnosis and treatment of ocular hypertension. Access barriers may include financial constraints, geographic remoteness, or a lack of healthcare infrastructure. Additionally, a lack of awareness and understanding of ocular hypertension and its management can hinder early diagnosis and treatment. Increasing public and patient awareness is a critical barrier to address.

Ocular Hypertension Report Metrics Details Study Period 2019–2032 Ocular Hypertension Report Coverage 7MM [The United States, the EU-4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan] Key Ocular Hypertension Companies Nicox Ophthalmics, Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company Limited (SPARC), Visiox Pharma, TearClear, Glaukos Corporation, Ono Pharmaceutical, Santen Pharmaceuticals, Omikron Italia S.r.l., OPIS Spain, D. Western Therapeutics Institute (DWTI), Ocular Therapeutix, Inc., MediPrint Ophthalmics (formerly Leo Lens Pharma), Tarsier Pharma, Peregrine Ophthalmic, Ocuphire Pharma, Qlaris Bio, Inc., Betaliq, Inc., VivaVision Biotech, Inc., and others Key Ocular Hypertension Therapies JeniVision, Inc., Nicox Ophthalmics, Inc., Laboratoires Thea, Glaukos Corporation, D. Western Therapeutics Institute, Inc., AbbVie, TearClear Corp, Ocular Therapeutix, Inc., Perfuse Therapeutics, Inc., and others

Scope of the Ocular Hypertension Market Report

Therapeutic Assessment: Ocular Hypertension current marketed and emerging therapies

Ocular Hypertension current marketed and emerging therapies Ocular Hypertension Market Dynamics: Attribute Analysis of Emerging Ocular Hypertension Drugs

Attribute Analysis of Emerging Ocular Hypertension Drugs Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies

SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies Unmet Needs, KOL’s views, Analyst’s views, Ocular Hypertension Market Access and Reimbursement

Table of Contents

1. Ocular Hypertension Market Key Insights 2. Ocular Hypertension Market Report Introduction 3. Ocular Hypertension Market Overview at a Glance 4. Ocular Hypertension Market Executive Summary 5. Disease Background and Overview 6. Ocular Hypertension Treatment and Management 7. Ocular Hypertension Epidemiology and Patient Population 8. Patient Journey 9. Ocular Hypertension Marketed Drugs 10. Ocular Hypertension Emerging Drugs 11. Seven Major Ocular Hypertension Market Analysis 12. Ocular Hypertension Market Outlook 13. Potential of Current and Emerging Therapies 14. KOL Views 15. Unmet Needs 16. SWOT Analysis 17. Appendix 18. DelveInsight Capabilities 19. Disclaimer 20. About DelveInsight

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Business Consultant and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance. Get hassle-free access to all the healthcare and pharma market research reports through our subscription-based platform PharmDelve.

