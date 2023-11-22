Toy Guide Offers Top Picks for Kids, Teens, and Adults on the Autism Spectrum
The 2023 Autism Live Toy & Gift Guide Shares Great Gifts Ideas for Loved Ones on the Autism Spectrum.
A great toy can make all the difference. It can encourage connection and communication. We just want to let people know some of the great toys that are available.”LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 22, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Shoppers looking for a great gift for a loved one on the autism spectrum can find great ideas in an annual guide curated by Autism Live. The 2023 Autism Live Toy & Gift Guide is live now online; for easy access visit: https://www.autismnetwork.com/2023-autism-live-toy-gift-guide/
— Shannon Penrod, host of Autism Live
The CDC estimates that 1 in 36 children in the United States has an Autism Spectrum Diagnosis. As a result, there are millions of parents, grandparents, aunts, and uncles needing guidance on what toy will spark joy for their loved one on the spectrum. Autism Live’s yearly guide showcases the best of the best in today’s toys with a special eye for well-made toys that are fun, build skills, develop interests, foster creativity, and are a delight to play with.
The toy guide is separated into six different groups. Baby/Toddler, Preschool, School-Aged, Tween/Teen, Adult, and Caregiver. Within each category there are 18 different awards including: Top Toy Award, Best Board/Card Game, Best Video Game, Best Book, Best Educational Toy Award, Best Motor Play Toy, Best Social Skills Builder Award, Best STEM Toy Award, Best Speech Builder Award, Employment Empowerment Award, Best Sensory Toy Award, Best Puzzle Award, Boredom Buster Toy Award, Best Art/Craft Award, Parent Recommendation Award, Therapist Recommendation Award, Kid Recommendation Award, and Best Oldie But Goody Award.
The toys and gifts featured in this year’s guide are from a wide range of toy manufacturers including: LeapFrog®, Vtech®, Lux Blox, Future Fans, Fireside Games, Fun in Motion, Boys Town Press, Future Horizons, Magformers, Folkmanis® Puppets, Tangle, Inc., Crazy Aarons®, Moosh Moosh, Scholastic, Project Genius, University Games, Pix Brix, Mattel, Fisher-Price, Crayola®, Bene World LLC, Heartsong, Wilton Bradley Ltd, Moonlite, Clixo, Spooner, ABetter Company Design, Nintendo, Plus Plus USA, Wild Republic, Basic Fun®, Rue Paradis Apps, South Beach Bubbles, and many more!
Many of the winning toys will be featured during the FESTIVAL OF TOYS on Autism Live. Autism Live is a popular podcast on the Autism Network, providing information and inspiration to individuals on the spectrum and the people who love them. Shannon Penrod, host of Autism Live says, “A great toy can make all the difference. It can encourage connection and communication. We just want to let people know some of the great toys that are available.”
Penrod, leads a team of judges that include Parents, Autism Experts, Adults on the Spectrum, and kids. The team carefully evaluates the toys and gifts before deciding on their favorites. Viewers of the guide can click to see all the winners and read about why each toy was chosen. There are links to purchase all the toys and have them shipped directly to their recipients.
ABOUT THE AUTISM NETWORK: The Autism Network is home to Autism Live, the #1 rated Autism Podcast for 2021 and 2022, as well as other top podcasts Ask Dr. Doreen, with Dr. Doreen Granpeesheh, and Stories from the Spectrum which features programing that is entirely hosted, created, and produced by individuals on the spectrum.
Official Website: https://www.autismnetwork.com/
Facebook: The Autism Network
ABOUT AUTISM LIVE: Autism Live was the #1 rated Autism Podcast in 2021 and 2022. Interviews with experts, breaking news and resource packed story segments offer viewers information and inspiration. Search the decade long library for topics of interest or watch the live show and interact. Live shows can be viewed Mondays and Wednesdays on YouTube, Twitter, Facebook and other live streaming platforms. Download the free podcast wherever you get your podcasts.
Official Website: www.Autism-Live.com
Facebook: www.facebook.com/AutismLive
Twitter: www.twitter.com/AutismLiveShow
Instagram: www.instagram.com/AutismLive
TikTok: www.tiktok.com/@autismlive
ABOUT ASK DR. DOREEN: Ask Dr. Doreen features world renowned autism expert Dr. Doreen Granpeesheh as she takes live questions from viewers around the world. Dr. Granpeesheh, BCBA-D, founded the original Center for Autism and Related Disorders, where she served as its Director until 2018. Dr. Granpeesheh has dedicated more than 40 years of her life to helping individuals with autism lead healthy, productive lives. Dr. Granpeesheh is a licensed clinical psychologist and behavior analyst with expertise in the field of autism research and treatment. Watch Ask Dr. Doreen Live on Tuesdays at 1pm ET, 10am PT on the Autism Network, YouTube, Twitter or Facebook. Ask Dr. Doreen questions on TikTok.
TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@askdrdoreen
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/drdoreengranpeesheh
ABOUT STORIES FROM THE SPECTRUM: Stories from the Spectrum: Content by and for a Neurodiverse World is the newest podcast from The Autism Network. It features artists, filmmakers, poets, bloggers, animators and other artists who identify as being on the spectrum or as being Neurodiverse. Each episode features a range of stories, no two alike, because each individual has a unique story to tell and a unique perspective on how to tell the story. Stories from the Spectrum streams live on Thursdays and is available on all podcast platforms as a free download.
Official Website: https://www.autismnetwork.com/
ABOUT SHANNON PENROD: Shannon Penrod identifies herself as a PONI – a Parent of a Neurodiverse Individual. Her son was diagnosed with Autism at the age of 2 ½. Before her son was diagnosed Shannon was an award-winning stand-up comedienne, writer and educator. After her son was diagnosed she hosted her own radio show, Everyday Autism Miracles and then co-created Autism Live, now a part of the The Autism Media Network.
