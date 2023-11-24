India Alleged Violation of UNSC Resolution in Kashmir and Concern on Civil Liberties
HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITES STATES OF AMERICA, November 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Indian government is facing international criticism for its alleged violation of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) resolution in Kashmir and concerns over civil liberties. The recent actions of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, including the revocation of Article 370 and the review of the Indus Water Treaty, have sparked outrage and raised concerns about the human rights situation in the region.
The revocation of Article 370, which granted special status to the state of Jammu and Kashmir, has been met with widespread condemnation from the international community. The move, which was done without the consent of the Kashmiri people, has been seen as a violation of the UNSC resolution that calls for a peaceful resolution of the Kashmir conflict through dialogue and with the consent of all parties involved.
Furthermore, the recent review of the Indus Water Treaty, which regulates the sharing of water between India and Pakistan, has raised concerns about the impact on the people living in the Indus River basin. The review has been seen as a unilateral decision by India and has been met with criticism from Pakistan, which relies heavily on the Indus River for its water supply.
In addition, the arrest of Indian national Kulbhushan Yadav from Balochistan province in Pakistan has further strained the already tense relations between the two countries. The arrest of Yadav, who has been accused of espionage and terrorism, has been seen as a violation of international law and has raised concerns.
The Indian government has also been facing criticism for its handling of the Hindu supremacist issue in the country. The rise of Hindu nationalism and the targeting of religious minorities, particularly Muslims, has raised concerns about the protection of civil liberties in India.
The international community is calling on the Indian government to address these issues and uphold its commitment to human rights and international law. The actions of the Indian government have sparked widespread concern and steps must be taken to address these issues and ensure the protection of civil liberties in the country.
