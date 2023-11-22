MEPs adopt EU budget 2024: focus on research, youth and external challenges

With next year’s EU budget, MEPs secured better and more effective support to address global challenges and support young people and research.

In a deal with member states reached on Saturday, 11 November, Parliament obtained an additional €666.5 million for its priorities on top of what the Commission had initially proposed in the draft budget. MEPs increased funding for programmes and policies that are crucial for addressing the consequences of the war in Ukraine and global challenges, and supporting young people, including young farmers. They also increasing funding for programmes contributing to the post-pandemic recovery, combating anti-Semitism and strengthening efforts towards the green transition, in line with Parliament’s priorities.

The increases MEPs achieved include €250 million for Humanitarian Aid, €150 million for the Neighbourhood, Development and International Cooperation Instrument – Global Europe programme, €85 million for Horizon Europe, €30 million for transport infrastructure (Connecting Europe Facility), €60 million to Erasmus+, €20 million to LIFE, €20 million for young farmers, €10 million for the EU Civil Protection Mechanism, and €10 million for Military Mobility.

Details are available in the “elements for joint conclusions”, in this background briefing and the recent press release following the deal between Parliament and Council.

The 2024 budget was adopted with 519 votes to 79 and 30 abstentions. Council already endorsed the deal on 20 November.

Revision of the EU’s long-term budget

Having reached a consensus on the 2024 budget, MEPs anticipate that there will be an agreement on the mid-term revision of the EU’s long-term budget (MFF, Multiannual Financial Framework) in Council by the end of the year. This will pave the way for substantial additional allocations in early 2024 through an amending budget to be proposed by the Commission. The planned MFF top-up aims to provide medium-term support to Ukraine, enhance flexibility and crisis response capabilities, bolster the EU’s strategic autonomy in 2024, and strengthen its efforts in areas such as migration and external policy.

Quotes

Johan Van Overtveldt (ECR, BE), Chair of the Committee on Budgets, said:

“The budget for 2024 is a budget for difficult and uncertain times. To meet our citizens’ expectations and meet new challenges such as dealing with the consequences of the wars fought in the EU’s vicinity, the EU budget needs to adapt accordingly. The brutal terrorist attack by Hamas against Israel shows us once again that the world around us keeps changing. The resulting surge in antisemitism is affecting countries all over Europe. Therefore, I also particularly welcome the inclusion of additional funding to combat antisemitism in our agreement.

This agreement on the 2024 budget is just the first step. Parliament is prepared to discuss the proposed revision of the current budgetary framework to prepare the EU for the future and demonstrate to our citizens that it can respond effectively.”

Siegfried Mureșan (EPP, RO), general rapporteur for the EU budget 2024 (for section III – Commission): “Today we voted in the Parliament on a budget that delivers on our citizens’ expectations: Horizon, Erasmus+, health, young farmers and environment, security, humanitarian aid, and for our Southern and Eastern Neighbourhood. We have ensured a bigger and stable budget for the upcoming year. Beneficiaries of EU funds have the security of upcoming funding throughout 2024. We shall now swiftly also agree on the revision of the multi-annual financial framework to provide reserves for any unforeseen developments that might occur in the upcoming years.”

Nils Ušakovs (S&D, LV), rapporteur for the other sections: “Despite numerous constraints, we continue to provide EU institutions with resources to ensure they are equipped to fulfil their mandate and functions in the service of EU citizens. Rising geopolitical challenges requires a more assertive EU, therefore we welcome the reinforcement of the European external action.”

Background

Given the need to manage work and action taken over several years, the EU budget distinguishes between commitment appropriations (the cost of all legal obligations contracted during the current financial year, possibly bearing consequences in the following years) and payment appropriations (money actually paid out during the current year, possibly to implement commitments entered into in previous years).

Around 94% of the EU’s budget goes to citizens, regions, cities, farmers and businesses.