The Latest EMU Press Publication “Lame Indecisiveness: The Story Of Sketches” Introduced with Contributions of DAÜ-SEN

The “Book Meetings with EMU 2023” events organized with the slogan of “Book on The Path of Knowledge” by Eastern Mediterranean University (EMU) Press and Social and Cultural Activities Directorate with the purpose of increasing reading culture and creating awareness on the matter continued with an exhibition and book launch on Friday, 17 November, 2023 at 19:00 at Nicosia Rüstem Bookstore. EMU Vice Rector for Student Affairs Prof. Dr. Sonuç Zorlu, Chair of EMU Academic Staff Union (DAÜ-SEN) Assoc. Prof. Dr. Ercan Hoşkara, EMU Press Executive Board Director Prof. Dr. Şebnem Hoşkara, EMU Department of Architecture retired academic staff member Prof. Dr. Türkan Ulusu Uraz and EMU Faculty of Architecture, Department of Architecture Doctoral program student / Author / Artist Kamiar Yazdani and many art-lovers attended the event.

Exhibition and book launch event was held at Rüstem Bookstore with the contributions of DAÜ-SEN. In the event, Kamiar Yazdani’s book titled “Lame Indecisiveness: The Story of Sketches” published by EMU Press (July 2023 edition) was introduced to the public. 30 works specific to Cyprus from the art monograph consisting of 52 sketches in the book were exhibited in the event.

“We are organizing the Fifth Book Meeting Event This Year”

Delivering a speech at the event, Prof. Dr. Şebnem Hoşkara expressed that as the EMU Press, they have decided to organize a series of events since January this year, with the intention of increasing the number of book meetings and the visibility of EMU Press Publications, whose number and quality has increased within the last few years. In this respect, Prof. Dr. Hoşkara noted that they had organized four other book meetings in January, March, April and May, respectively. Stating that EMU Press intends to transform these events into a book fair, Prof. Dr. Hoşkara said that the process sadly has been slowed down due to the hitches experienced in 2023. Expressing that the latest book meeting is the fifth event of the series, Prof. Dr. Hoşkara thanked especially DAÜ-SEN and everyone who supported and contributed to the realization of the event.

“We are Very Glad to Contribute”

DAÜ-SEN Chair Assoc. Prof. Dr. Ercan Hoşkara noted that as the union, they are very glad to contribute to the event. Stating that unions should be a structure that not only pursues and struggles for the rights of its members, but also contributes to social activities, while being on the side of labor and social justice, Assoc. Prof. Dr. Hoşkara expressed that they try to support artists who need the support of such organizational structures.

“EMU Achieves Great Success”

EMU Vice Rector for Student Affairs Prof. Dr. Sonuç Zorlu also delivered a speech in the event and said that being a part of such kind of events make them happy and proud. Thanking everyone who has contributed to the organizing process of the event, Prof. Dr. Zorlu expressed that being a student does not only mean getting academic training at the university and that, in this sense, EMU always offers social, cultural and art activities for its students. Underlining the great achievements of EMU in this context, Prof. Dr. Zorlu stated that the events are organized together with academic staff members and students, and that they reached today with this perspective.

Following the opening speeches, book author Kamiar Yazdani presented information on the formation process of the sketches book. Invited to the stage as the honorary guest of the event, EMU Faculty of Architecture’s retired academic personnel member Prof. Dr. Türkan Ulusu Uraz delivered an educational speech on the meaning and importance of sketches in architecture and design, sharing her valuable experiences with art-lovers and audience from the architecture sector.

After the speeches, the opening session of the exhibition sponsored by DAÜ-SEN that featured Kamiar Yazdani’s sketches was held. The event continued with a cocktail party where author / artist Kamiar Yazdani signed her book.

The “Lame Indecisiveness: The Story of Sketches” book by Yazdani consists of 52 sketches drawn from architectural structures mainly from Cyprus, Europe, Turkey and Iran covering the years between 2015 and 2023. The book examines the existence of lines as external realities, notion of light in architecture as well as the formation and lack of this notion. The stories that come along with the sketches aim to create much deeper meanings or concepts and, to reflect the inner and emotional anxiety of the sketch artist while drawing the sketches.