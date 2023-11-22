MDC invites novice hunters to a year-long hunting series in Jefferson City
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) invites novice hunters to a year-long hunting series focused on deer, turkey, and small game hunting. Participants will learn the basics of hunting throughout 2024. All portions of the series will be held at MDC’s Runge Conservation Nature Center in Jefferson City from 5:30-7:30 p.m. on the following dates:
Jan. 4 – Rules and regulations
Jan. 25 – Where to hunt
Feb. 1 – Methods/equipment
Feb. 15- Blinds and tree stands
March 7 – Scouting
March 28 – Turkey hunting
April 25 – After you harvest (turkey)
May 9 – Small game hunting
June 6- Trapping
Jul. 11 – Waterfowl Hunting
Aug. 8 – Tree stand safety
Aug. 22 – Archery Hunting
Oct. 10 – Firearms deer hunting
Nov. 7 – After you harvest (deer)
Dec. 5 – Hide to rawhide
Dec. 19 - Recipes
This series is designed for participants ages 13 and older, and registration for this event is required. If interested, please register at http://short.mdc.mo.gov/Z7M. Questions about this series can be sent to Ashley Edwards at Ashley.edwards@mdc.mo.gov. Runge Nature Center is located at 330 Commerce Drive in Jefferson City.