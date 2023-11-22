MDC invites novice hunters to a year-long hunting series in Jefferson City

Body

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) invites novice hunters to a year-long hunting series focused on deer, turkey, and small game hunting. Participants will learn the basics of hunting throughout 2024. All portions of the series will be held at MDC’s Runge Conservation Nature Center in Jefferson City from 5:30-7:30 p.m. on the following dates:

Jan. 4 – Rules and regulations

Jan. 25 – Where to hunt

Feb. 1 – Methods/equipment

Feb. 15- Blinds and tree stands

March 7 – Scouting

March 28 – Turkey hunting

April 25 – After you harvest (turkey)

May 9 – Small game hunting

June 6- Trapping

Jul. 11 – Waterfowl Hunting

Aug. 8 – Tree stand safety

Aug. 22 – Archery Hunting

Oct. 10 – Firearms deer hunting

Nov. 7 – After you harvest (deer)

Dec. 5 – Hide to rawhide

Dec. 19 - Recipes

This series is designed for participants ages 13 and older, and registration for this event is required. If interested, please register at http://short.mdc.mo.gov/Z7M. Questions about this series can be sent to Ashley Edwards at Ashley.edwards@mdc.mo.gov. Runge Nature Center is located at 330 Commerce Drive in Jefferson City.