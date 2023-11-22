Trooper Injured Following Tuesday Evening Crash In Montgomery County

November 22, 2023

(NORTH BETHESDA, MARYLAND) – Maryland State Police are investigating a crash, in which a trooper was injured, Tuesday evening in Montgomery County.

The trooper, who is assigned to the Maryland State Police Rockville Barrack, was transported to Suburban Hospital in Bethesda for treatment of his injuries. The trooper has since been released from the hospital.

The accused is identified as Collin Rono, 21, of Potomac, Maryland. Rono was charged with driving under the influence. He was transported to the Montgomery County Detention Center, where he is waiting to be seen by a district court commissioner.

Shortly after 11 p.m. on Tuesday evening, troopers from the Maryland State Police Rockville Barrack responded to the area of northbound I-270 at Tuckerman Lane in Bethesda for a report of flooding in the area. According to a preliminary investigation, the injured trooper was sitting in his marked Maryland State Police patrol vehicle with its emergency lights activated, diverting traffic from the flooding, when a Hyundai, operated by Rono, crashed into the rear of the trooper’s patrol vehicle.

The crash remains under investigation.

With the Thanksgiving holiday approaching, Maryland State Police are reminding motorists to drive responsibly on Maryland roadways. Avoid aggressive, distracted, or impaired driving. If partaking in the holiday festivities, be sure to make a plan for a sober driver BEFORE heading out to your destination. For more information on the dangers of aggressive, distracted or impaired driving, visit https://zerodeathsmd.gov/.

The injured trooper’s marked patrol vehicle

###

