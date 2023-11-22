Shapiro Administration Announces More Than $8 Million in New Investments to Enhance Communities and Strengthen Economy Across Pennsylvania

Harrisburg, PA – Today, Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) Secretary Rick Siger announced three new project approvals through the Commonwealth Financing Authority (CFA) totaling $8,692,530 in grants and loans. These projects provide funding to strengthen the revitalize communities and enhance infrastructure across the Commonwealth.

“From improving the neighborhoods in our communities to making critical infrastructure improvements, these projects will grow our economy and improve the quality of life for Pennsylvanians,” said Secretary Siger. “Investments in projects like these will help make the Commonwealth a better place to live, work, and prosper.”

Building PA – $7,474,120

Building PA (BPA) aims to strengthen Pennsylvania’s communities through loan guarantees. Funds can be used as working capital for industrial, commercial, and multi-use project real estate development in small to mid-sized communities.

The following Building PA loans were approved in Dauphin County:

Hershey Harrisburg Performing Arts Center, LLC, received $3,000,000 for the renovation of the Harrisburg House of Music Arts & Culture (HMAC), located at 1110 North Third Street in Harrisburg, to be used as an Arts, Entertainment, and Community Center.

Pennsylvania Social Equity Land Trust, Inc. (PSELT) received $4,474,120 to renovate a 64,800-square-foot building located on the northeast corner of North 6th Street and Maclay Street in Harrisburg, to function as a central civic space for the Camp Curtain neighborhood to promote health and wellness.

Pipeline Investment Program – $1,218,410

The Pipeline Investment Program (PIPE) provides grants to construct the last few miles of natural gas distribution lines to business parks and existing manufacturing and industrial enterprises, which will result in the creation of new economic base jobs in the commonwealth while providing access to natural gas for residents. Applicants eligible for PIPE funding include businesses, economic development organizations, hospitals, municipalities, and school districts.

The following PIPE grant was approved in Cambria County:

Jackson Township, Cambria County, was approved for a $1,218,410 grant to install a natural gas pressure Lowering Station required for the distribution network and extend a natural gas line by 25,777 feet to the Jackson Township Business Park to accommodate the Waste Management of Pennsylvania Laurel Highlands Hauling Company and CNG Fueling Station. Laurel Highlands Hauling Company will create 120 full time employees and fuel approximately 90 trucks with compressed natural gas. The gas line will also provide 60 residential homeowners and one commercial customer along the route with natural gas service.

