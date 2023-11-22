Credivera Enters Final Round of Testing with Shared Services Canada to Enable the Use of Digital Credentials

CALGARY, Alberta and TORONTO, Ontario and GATINEAU, Quebec, Nov. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Credivera is pleased to announce the company has commenced the testing phase, a last milestone towards commercialization under the Innovative Solutions Canada (ISC) program. The Credivera solution under test by Shared Services Canada (SSC) is aimed at harnessing the power of verifiable credentials to enhance workforce identity, to make it quicker and easier for organizations and individuals to conduct digital transactions across the economy and society. This program leverages ISC’s government partnerships to test innovations and provide valuable feedback to Canadian innovators.

In a world increasingly reliant on digital interactions, the need for secure, privacy-centric, and tamper-proof workforce identity has never been greater. Credivera has taken on this challenge pioneering a breakthrough innovation that leverages verifiable credentials to redefine how individuals' work credentials are issued, verified, shared, and protected.

The testing phase with SSC represents a significant step forward in this technology. Credivera’s cutting-edge verifiable credentials solution will be put to the test in real-world scenarios, validating their effectiveness, security, and scalability.

As the world continues to shift towards digital interactions, Credivera is at the forefront, leading the charge towards a future where digital interaction solutions are interoperable, robust, user-centric, and privacy-respecting. Credivera’s workforce identity innovation provides:

Privacy and Security: Credivera’s innovation prioritizes user privacy and data security. Verifiable credentials ensure that individuals have control over their personal credentials, enhancing trust in digital interactions while reducing risk of identity theft.

Tamper-Proof Assurance: Leveraging advanced cryptographic standards, Credivera's innovation creates tamper-proof verifiable credentials, mitigating the risk of fraud.

Interoperability: The Credivera solution seamlessly integrates with existing digital infrastructures, fostering interoperability and ease of adoption across diverse sectors.

Efficiency: Verification processes are streamlined, reducing administrative overhead and enhancing efficiency for issuing bodies, individuals, and organizations.

Collaborative Approach: Credivera has worked closely with Canadian and Global governing agencies to align its innovation with regulatory requirements and the highest security standards.

"We are thrilled to embark on this phase of our journey with the federal government," said Dan Giurescu, CEO of Credivera. "This innovation underscores our commitment to revolutionizing workforce identity solutions that are secure, private, and accessible to all. We believe this testing phase will validate our vision and bring us one step closer to a more trusted and secure digital future."

‍ Credivera is the world’s first secure, open exchange for verifiable credentials. A leader in workforce management and digital identity, Credivera gives employees, employers, and organizations that issue credentials increased productivity and control of how important credentials are stored and shared. The Credivera Exchange optimizes personal privacy and trust, with up-to-date verifiable credentials secured in a digital wallet, resulting in reduced risk for all. Founded in 2018, with locations in Toronto, Gatineau, and Calgary, Credivera supports regulated industries and global technology firms. Get more out of what you know at credivera.ca.

