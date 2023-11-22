IronLink Logistics grows East Coast presence with new operation in Charleston County

COLUMBIA, S.C. – IronLink Logistics (IronLink), a logistics service company, today announced it is growing its East Coast presence by establishing operations in Charleston County. The $16.45 million investment will create 250 new jobs.

IronLink, a leading third-party logistics (3PL) provider, offers a comprehensive range of transportation, warehousing, and distribution services to a diverse customer base of industries and product sectors. The company handles various aspects of the supply chain, including inventory management, order fulfillment, and freight transportation from port and outbound freight worldwide.

The company has three West Coast facilities in California – two in Ontario and one in Chino. The new 340,000-square-foot building located at 6880 Weber Blvd. in Ladson gives IronLink a Southeast presence. The other East Coast operations are in Florence and Burlington, New Jersey.

Operations will be online by the end of this year. Individuals interested in joining the IronLink team should visit the company’s careers page.

QUOTES

“We are thrilled to announce that IronLink Logistics has chosen Charleston, South Carolina, as the hub for our operations, utilizing the strategic advantages of the port to enhance our logistics capabilities. The vibrant community and dynamic economic environment of Charleston align seamlessly with our values and growth aspirations. As we integrate into this beautiful city, we look forward to forging strong partnerships, contributing to the local economy and becoming an integral part of the Charleston community. Together, we are poised to embark on an exciting journey of mutual growth and success.” -IronLink Owner and CEO David Dembitzer

"With Charleston having the deepest port on the East Coast, this new operation brings tremendous opportunities to IronLink. We welcome the company to South Carolina and look forward to many years of a successful partnership.”-Gov. Henry McMaster

“Logistics, especially the supply chain, is an integral part of our state’s economic framework. By establishing operations in Charleston County, IronLink gives South Carolina businesses an additional tool for moving products globally.” -Secretary of Commerce Harry M. Lightsey III

“Ironlink Logistics’ presence will boost economic growth and enhance the efficiency of our logistics network. With 250 new jobs on the horizon, IronLink's investment is set to have a transformative impact on the supply chain in Charleston County, solidifying our reputation as a hub for innovation and advancement.” -Charleston County Council Chairman Herbert Ravenel Sass III

FIVE FAST FACTS