Nominations Open for Exceptional English Language Arts and Literacy Teachers; MCELA Conference Set for March 2024

The Maine Council for English Language Arts (MCELA), an affiliate of the National Council of Teachers of English, has announced the Claudette and John Brassil Distinguished Educator Award. The purpose of this award is to recognize exceptional English language arts and literacy teachers who have demonstrated excellence in teaching, contributed to the profession, and shown a commitment to the community.

The award is open for nominations until 12/10 to learn more and make a nomination visit MCELA’s nominations webpage.

Mark your calendars for the MCELA Annual Conference, on March 29, 2024

at Holiday Inn By the Bay Portland, Maine. To learn more about the conference visit the MCELA website here.

For further information about these opportunities reach out to The Maine Council for English Language Arts (MCELA)