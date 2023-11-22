Submit Release
Manchin Statement on Israel's Approval of Hostage Deal With Hamas

November 21, 2023

Charleston, WV – Today, U.S. Senator Joe Manchin, member of the Senate Armed Services Committee, released the following statement on the Israeli Cabinet approving a deal in which Hamas will release Israeli hostages in exchange for a four-day pause in fighting in Gaza. 

“I have continued to support Israel’s right to handle this conflict on its own terms and in a manner expected of a nation that abides by the law of armed conflict. This is a positive development for the families of those held hostage by the barbaric terrorists of Hamas, and demonstrates Israel’s restraint as they continue to deal with an existential threat. Hamas has continued to use their own people as shields for their military operations, and it is my hope that this pause in hostilities will allow Palestinians to move toward safety and to disentangle themselves from Hamas.”

