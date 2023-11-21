Statement at the press conference following the official visit to the Russian Federation

TAJIKISTAN, November 21 - Dear media representatives,

Dear friends,

First of all, I would like to sincerely thank the President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin for the invitation to make an official visit to the Russian Federation.

We consider this visit as an important step in further expansion of strategic partnership and alliance between our countries.

It is gratifying that the cooperation between Tajikistan and Russia today has a steady flow in all areas of mutual interest.

As Mr. Vladimir Vladimirovich mentioned, we held detailed negotiations both within the framework of the special meeting and at the meeting with the participation of the delegations.

From my side, I would like to emphasize that the negotiations were held in a constructive and trusting atmosphere as usual.

We discussed important issues of bilateral cooperation and current regional and international problems that are of mutual interest.

On the 30th anniversary of the signing of the Treaty of Friendship, Cooperation and Mutual Assistance, we highly appreciated the level of cooperation between our countries.

We expressed our support for the strengthening of cooperation in the economic and commercial sphere.

We agreed on our joint efforts to increase the indicators of this field in the coming years.

Issues of expansion of investment cooperation were touched upon.

In this regard, we have agreed to implement large investment projects in various sectors of the economy.

For these purposes, a favorable investment climate has been created in Tajikistan, and several free economic zones are operating.

Interstate cooperation with Russia in the field of financial information has reached a qualitatively new level.

Our mutual settlements in local currency increased by 82 percent.

In the negotiations, issues of energy cooperation, as well as industrial cooperation with attention to the metallurgical, mining, textile, food and pharmaceutical industries, took an important position.

Considering the large hydropower resources, our state is actively developing "green" energy.

Tajikistan has 13 thousand glaciers, which form 60 percent of the water resources of Central Asia.

Our country ranks eighth in the world in terms of total hydropower sources and in second place in terms of its specific share per capita.

Today, Tajikistan produces 98 percent of its electricity in hydroelectric power plants, i.e., from renewable sources of "green" energy and ranks sixth in the world according to this indicator.

We are determined to double the production capacity of clean energy as a key basis for promoting the "green economy".

Tajikistan also has the opportunity to locate energy-intensive production enterprises on its territory using "green" energy with minimal impact on the environment.

In this direction, we express our readiness for the development of constructive and mutually beneficial cooperation with Russia.

800 mines and deposits of minerals have been discovered in the depths of Tajikistan.

They, among other things, have vital mineral and raw resources that are in great demand today.

We invite Russian business circles to cooperate in processing these resources.

We discussed in detail the prospects of cooperation in the development of oil and gas fields of Tajikistan.

Mutual cooperation on the issues of joint reconstruction of the territory of Tajikistan, where uranium mining was located in the past, was evaluated positively.

The main partner of the Tajik side is Rosatom.

We agreed that agriculture is a promising area of cooperation.

We emphasized our readiness to expand the export of ecologically clean agricultural products of Tajikistan to Russia.

We also pointed to the strengthening of relations in the field of tourism.

We stressed the trend of Russian tourists' interest in Tajikistan and the corresponding increase in their number.

During the negotiations, we noted with satisfaction the high results of humanitarian cooperation, which is on the rise.

Last year, in October, Days of Tajik Culture were successfully held in Russia, and this summer, Days of Russian Culture were held in the cities of Tajikistan.

We discussed the issue of starting the construction of the Mayakovsky Russian Academic Drama Theater in Dushanbe as soon as possible.

Beneficial cooperation in the fields of education and health was positively assessed.

We highlighted the successful operation of five general secondary education institutions, which were built by Russia last year in the cities of Tajikistan and officially put into operation.

We were pleased to mention the beginning of the practical implementation of the project to build an educational center for gifted children in Tajikistan, which we had planned together with Mr. Vladimir Vladimirovich.

During the talks, special attention was paid to the study of the Russian language, which in Tajikistan, according to the Constitution, has been given the status of a language of communication between nations.

It should be mentioned that the study of the Russian language in Tajikistan is mandatory at all levels of the education system starting from kindergarten in more than four thousand educational institutions.

Considering the lack of textbooks and teaching aids in the Russian language, as well as the lack of teachers who teach in the Russian language, we expressed interest in continuing joint work in this direction.

We supported the expansion of the experience of sending Russian teachers to Tajikistan within the framework of the project "Russian Teacher Abroad", under which 72 teachers are currently working in our country.

All these economic and humanitarian issues will be discussed in detail at the upcoming session of the Intergovernmental Commission in Moscow.

We attach great importance to the development and strengthening of interregional relations.

Today, more than 80 federal and economic entities of Russia cooperate with Tajikistan.

We are sure that the further expansion of the geography of interregional relations will contribute to the development of economic and trade relations and other bonds between our countries.

We are sure that it will contribute to the strengthening of friendship and good understanding between our peoples.

Interparliamentary cooperation also has a positive trend.

Strengthening of relations between the legislative bodies of our countries is observed.

I would like to mention the importance of cooperation between our countries in the field of security.

I would like to express my gratitude to the law enforcement agencies and special services of the Russian Federation for their coordinated work and coherent cooperation with the relevant structures of Tajikistan.

Our countries cooperate closely in the fight against terrorism, extremism, manifestations of radicalism, drug trafficking, cybercrime and other types of cross-border organized crime.

During the negotiations, we supported the expansion of cooperation within the framework of the United Nations, the Commonwealth of Independent States, the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, the Collective Security Treaty Organization and other international and regional organizations.

We also exchanged views on regional and international issues.

In the context of the situation in Palestine, Tajikistan considers the implementation of UN resolutions on this issue to be the only possible solution.

The importance of establishing an independent state of Palestine on the basis of the 1967 borders should be emphasized.

Our state, which experienced all the horrors of the imposed civil war, constantly calls for the settlement of all problems and conflicts only through political and diplomatic means.

I would like to emphasize that we are satisfied with the results of today's dialogue.

During the negotiations, Tajikistan and Russia confirmed their determination to use the existing capacity to bring the relations to a qualitatively higher level.

Once again, I would like to express my sincere gratitude to Mr. Vladimir Vladimirovich and all friends from Russia for their hospitality and warm welcome.

I invited Mr. Vladimir Vladimirovich to visit Tajikistan on an official visit at his convenience.

Thank you very much.