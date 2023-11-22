CDSG RECEIVES MULTIPLE PROPOSALS FOR TITAN PROJECTS FROM LEADING GLOBAL COMPANIES

Las Vegas, NV. , Nov. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Titan Lithium Inc., (OTC Markets: CDSG) (the “Company” or “CDSG”) a global lithium explorer, is pleased to announce that the Companies' Board of Directors are presently evaluating strategic proposals for future rapid development of the Titan projects in Tanzania.



Due to the uniquely strong Lithium results returned during our exploration, the Company has received several proposals in relation to development of the Titan projects. Both Titan 1 and Titan 2 have attracted a high degree of interest from a number of potential strategic partners, including global industry leaders in the mining industry.

In reviewing the received proposals, the management and Board of Directors of CDSG are deeply committed to both maximizing value for shareholders of the Company, as well as for the communities nearby the projects and for the viability of an actual robust production timeline for these world class projects.

We expect that any potential strategic partner of the Companies will be committed to contribute to the success of CDSG, support the interests of Tanzania and contribute in a major way to the supply chain to major Electric Vehicle markets.

Harp Sangha Chairman of the Board stated, "Titan Lithium is pleased by the strong interest in our projects from industry leaders which shows that even at such an early stage, the Titan projects are a standout and a potential new focal point for Lithium in the global supply chain.

Our strategic review process coincides with discussions with leaders in the Tanzania government as we plan our Phase 2 exploration program that will include a parallel effort to test the production readiness of the projects source materials. All alternatives will be thoroughly considered before any strategic partner is selected or any transaction is agreed upon. We would like to wish our shareholders a Happy Thanksgiving and we look forward to providing additional updates after the holiday.”

About the Company: China Dongsheng International Inc. (OTC Markets: CDSG), through its wholly owned subsidiary Titan Lithium, Inc., is a lithium explorer and developer with operations in Nevada, USA and The United Republic of Tanzania.

