St. Helen School in Newbury, Ohio Celebrates Feast of St. Francis with Special Pet Blessing Service
The Feast of St. Francis of Assisi was commemorated at St. Helen School with an event that brought together students, parishioners, and their beloved pets.
The Pet Blessing service not only honored the patron saint of animals but also highlighted the special bond between families and their pets.”NEWBURY, OHIO, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, November 27, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- St. Helen School, a prominent Catholic school in the heart of Newbury, celebrated the Feast of St. Francis in a unique and heartwarming way by hosting a special Pet Blessing service on October 4.
— Principal Steve Martin
The Feast of St. Francis of Assisi, known as the patron saint of animals and the environment, was commemorated at St. Helen School with a memorable event that brought together students, parishioners, and their beloved pets. Father Jay McPhillips, the esteemed pastor of St. Helen Church, led the service.
The Pet Blessing service took place in the church’s parking lot, creating a fresh and open atmosphere for families to share in the joy of their pets' presence. Students enthusiastically embraced the opportunity to bring a variety of pets, from furry and feathered to scaly companions, to receive a special blessing.
The event showcased the diverse array of pets cherished by the St. Helen School community, including dogs, cats, snakes, rabbits, and more. Father Jay's heartfelt blessings resonated with students, making it a truly memorable and meaningful experience for all.
"We were thrilled to see our school come together to celebrate the Feast of St. Francis in such a unique and joyful way," remarked Steve Martin, Principal of St. Helen School. "The Pet Blessing service not only honored the patron saint of animals but also highlighted the special bond between families and their pets."
The tradition of the Pet Blessing service at St. Helen School continues to be a cherished and beloved annual event, fostering a sense of community and connection among students, families, and their pets.
Steve Martin
St. Helen School
+1 (440) 564-7125
email us here