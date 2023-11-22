Fujifilm to Unveil New Medical Imaging Innovations at the 2023 Radiological Society of North America Conference

New Digital Radiography, Fluoroscopy, MRI and CT solutions are designed to enhance operational efficiency and transform patient care

LEXINGTON, Mass., Nov. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FUJIFILM Healthcare Americas Corporation, a leading provider of diagnostic and enterprise imaging solutions, is unveiling several new medical systems at the 2023 Radiological Society of North America (RSNA) annual meeting, booth #1929, held November 26 – 30 at McCormick Place in Chicago. The new imaging systems that will be on display include three new digital radiography (DR) suites, two new fluoroscopy systems, a 0.4T MRI system and a 128- slice computed tomography (CT) system.

“At Fujifilm, we believe that a patient’s health journey is a continuous cycle that never stops evolving, and so we continue to engineer our extensive healthcare portfolio around that same philosophy” said Henry Izawa, president and chief executive officer, FUJIFILM Healthcare Americas Corporation. “We’re excited to spend time with industry leaders at RSNA to demonstrate how our leading-edge technologies spanning multiple modalities and enterprise imaging solutions support every step of the patient’s health journey from prevention to diagnosis and treatment, as well as help healthcare organizations make the world a healthier place.”

On Sunday November 26 and Monday, November 27 at 11:00am CST, Fujifilm will host a product unveiling of its new compact, 128-slice CT system, the FCT iStream*. The FCT iStream leverages vision modeling iterative reconstruction (IPV) for up to 83% dose reduction and intelliODM, an organ-based tube current that reduces dose 30% without compromising image quality. The system is able to capture 60 images per second, contributing to a quicker scanning experience for the patient and streamlined workflow for the clinician.

In addition to the product unveiling, RSNA attendees will get to experience hands on demonstrations with the following new medical innovations from Fujifilm:

Several new DR suites designed to simplify x-ray scans for the patient and radiologist:

Essentia FS/SA: The Essentia FS is a complete and compact digital radiography floor mounted system featuring a 10-inch graphic display at the tube for convenient positioning information at the patient’s side. The Essentia SA is an ultra-compact straight arm system, designed for a wide range of standing, sitting and recumbent radiographic exams. Both systems feature Fujifilm’s dose performance technologies to capture superior images at a low dose for the patient providing exception price to performance ratio.

The Essentia FS is a complete and compact digital radiography floor mounted system featuring a 10-inch graphic display at the tube for convenient positioning information at the patient’s side. The Essentia SA is an ultra-compact straight arm system, designed for a wide range of standing, sitting and recumbent radiographic exams. Both systems feature Fujifilm’s dose performance technologies to capture superior images at a low dose for the patient providing exception price to performance ratio. D-EVO Suite OTCx: A next-generation overhead digital radiography system, designed to deliver consistent, efficient and comfortable patient exams, enhance technologist’s workflow, deliver clinical confidence, and help to keep imaging departments running smoothly. To help ease patient tensions, the system features a large 10.5-inch technologist-friendly touchscreen at the tube head, enabling techs to fine tune exam parameters while remaining at the patient’s side. The sturdy patient table features a robust 800 lbs. capacity with reliable, quiet motorized elevation, and lowers to a height of just 22″ to ensure more comfortable patient transfers.

Next generation fluoroscopy systems:

Persona RF PREMIUM+: A multi-use radiography, fluoroscopy system designed for hospitals and medical centers of all sizes, providing real-time imaging for skeletal, digestive, urinary, respiratory, reproductive systems; and specific organs including the heart, lung and kidneys. The system offers a unique range, including the ability to achieve 71inches source to image distance (SID) to accommodate chest and long length exams.

A multi-use radiography, fluoroscopy system designed for hospitals and medical centers of all sizes, providing real-time imaging for skeletal, digestive, urinary, respiratory, reproductive systems; and specific organs including the heart, lung and kidneys. The system offers a unique range, including the ability to achieve 71inches source to image distance (SID) to accommodate chest and long length exams. Persona C-HR: Fujifilm’s newest mobile fluoroscopy c-arm solution providing 30 frames per second FPS pulsed fluoroscopy images at low dose. The system is engineered for fast, precise positioning and advanced image quality to visualize intricate details and cardiac procedures in real-time. The system features one of the largest openings at 81cm, contributing to a more comfortable experience for the patient, and is the lightest on the market weighing as much as 200 lbs. less than systems in its class.

Next generation MRI with the APERTO Lucent Plus*: MR imaging technology from APERTO Lucent Plus is based on a permanent magnet system providing a 0.4T static field strength and a space-saving, patient-comfortable gantry design. The system boasts a unique single-pillar, 320° open view design to simultaneously reduce space requirements, simplify exam access and provide more comfortable patient experiences. Additionally, the system has a lateral shift table, motion compensation application, RADAR and RF FatSat features to streamline workflow.

Also at Fujifilm’s Booth #1929, the company will be celebrating 20 years of leadership in ultrasound elastography and will be conducting live scans with Fujifilm’s ARIETTA DeepInsight line. In 2003, Fujifilm released the world’s first commercially available ultrasound platform with real-time tissue elastography. The ARIETTA 750DI, ARIETTA 650DI and ARIETTA 850DI* leverage Fujifilm’s DeepInsight technologies, which use cognitive technology to distinguish between echo signals and electrical noise, to selectively extract the signals necessary for deep tissue visualization. This results in high quality images, even from deep and challenging regions of interest, to support more accurate ultrasound procedures.

Visit Fujifilm at RSNA 2023 to learn more about the company’s latest diagnostic and enterprise imaging advancements that can redefine the way clinicians see diseases today and inspire the imaging techniques of tomorrow. Join Fujifilm in person at booth #1929 at RSNA and follow FUJIFILM Healthcare Americas Corporation on LinkedIn and X for #RSNA23 updates throughout the event.

_______________________________________________________________________________________

*Will be available in the U.S. upon completion of regulatory requirements.

About Fujifilm

FUJIFILM Healthcare Americas Corporation is a comprehensive healthcare company that has an extensive range of technology and expertise in the detection, diagnosis and treatment of diseases. Fujifilm’s innovative medical imaging portfolio includes solutions for digital radiography, mammography, CT, MRI, ultrasound, gastroenterology, pulmonology, endosurgery, and minimally invasive surgery. The award-winning Synapse® Enterprise Imaging portfolio provides healthcare professionals with the cross-departmental imaging and data access needed to deliver a complete patient record. Fujifilm’s AI initiative, REiLI®, combines Fujifilm’s rich image-processing heritage with cutting-edge innovations to inspire clinical confidence and combat burnout. The In-Vitro Diagnostic portfolio provides the gold standard of molecular based immunoassay technology for liver surveillance, cutting edge clinical diagnostic chemicals for leading laboratories and diagnostic chemicals for OEM white labelling products. The company is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts. Click here for more information.

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation, Tokyo, leverages its depth of knowledge and proprietary core technologies to deliver “Value from Innovation” in our products and services in the business segments of healthcare, materials, business innovation, and imaging. Our relentless pursuit of innovation is focused on providing social value and enhancing the lives of people worldwide. Fujifilm is committed to responsible environmental stewardship and good corporate citizenship. For more information about Fujifilm’s Sustainable Value Plan 2030, click here. For the year ended March 31, 2023, the company had global revenues of approximately 2.9 trillion yen (21 billion USD at an exchange rate of 134 yen/dollar). For more information, please visit: www.fujifilmholdings.com.

Marissa Confredo FUJIFILM Holdings America Corporation 914-343-4761 marissa.confredo@fujifilm.com Danielle Brown FUJIFILM Holdings America Corporation 914-574-3273 danielle.brown@fujifilm.com