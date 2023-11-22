Packaging Nets Market is Set to Hit US$ 1.2 Billion at a CAGR of 3% by 2033: Fact.MR Report

The rise in demand for packaging nets in the food and packaging industry, especially in applications such as cooking, marinating, and packaging is the key factor shaping the packaging nets market growth.

Rockville, Nov. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per Fact.MR, a provider of market research and competitive intelligence, the global Packaging Nets Market is likely to rise at a CAGR of 3% to reach a US value of 1.2 Bn by the end of 2033.

Packaging nets are three-dimensional, open-mesh structures made from materials like plastic or biodegradable substances. They're used to protect and package items during transportation. Packaging nets excel in cushioning fragile goods, are lightweight, versatile for different products, and can be customized for various shapes. Many are recyclable or even made from recycled materials, aligning with sustainability goals. Some are biodegradable, reducing environmental impact. Packaging nets can be cost-effective due to their lightweight nature, potentially lowering shipping costs.

Key Segments of Packaging Nets Industry Research Report

By Source By Type By Application By Form Natural

Synthetic Extruded Nets

Knitted Nets Food Fruits and Vegetables Meat & Seafood Others

Non-food Consumer Goods Sports Accessories Others

Bags

Rolls



The expansion of the packaging nets market is primarily driven by increasing demand for sustainable packaging solutions, as consumers and businesses seek environmentally friendly alternatives. The rise in awareness about plastic waste and environmental concerns has led to a shift towards packaging nets made from biodegradable or recyclable materials.

Creating packaging nets that cater to a variety of product shapes and sizes, especially irregular or fragile items, is a complex task. Dealing with irregular shapes requires custom designs to snugly fit unique contours without unnecessary material waste. In regions with inadequate recycling infrastructure, the recyclability of packaging nets may be compromised, hindering their environmental benefits.

Key Takeaways:

China leads the region in both total demand and production and is anticipated to maintain its dominance, reaching a market value of $310 million by 2033, with a projected compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.2%.

The US market is expected to rise at a CAGR of 5% while showcasing a market share of 74% alone during the forecast period (2023 – 2033). This is due to inventive and appealing designs that provide practical advantages, including compact packaging sizes and user-friendly closures.

The synthetic packaging nets segment holds a market share exceeding 61%, experiencing a faster growth rate than natural nets. This is primarily driven by the increasing demand for packaging nets with enhanced durability and extended service life.

Rising demand for sustainable solutions, the versatility and protective qualities of packaging nets, and ongoing innovation in materials, including the development of recyclable and biodegradable options are three factors driving the industry - Says Fact.MR Expert

Market Competition

In this heavily competitive market, leading contenders compete for supremacy across multiple factors, encompassing product variety, pricing, material excellence, and promotional strategies. Recognizable participants in this arena encompass SWM, EXPO-NET, Giro Group, GSH Group, Intermas, Lenzing, MAAR, and NorPlex Inc.

Mativ Holdings, Inc. had announced the merger between Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. ("SWM") and Neenah, Inc. ("Neenah"), prominent global manufacturers specializing in materials. The merger, effective from July 6th, 2022, marks a significant development in July 2022.

Winning strategies

Major players in the market are focusing on creating custom nets for specific industries like agriculture, seafood, and pharmaceuticals. This means designing nets that meet the unique needs of each sector and meeting strict standards for delicate pharmaceutical products.

Some companies are adding smart features to their packaging nets, like RFID tracking and temperature monitoring, using IoT technology. This helps improve product traceability and quality control by allowing real-time tracking of products and ensuring sensitive items are stored in the right conditions.

To align with the push for recyclability, some market leaders are investing in automated recycling processes. This involves creating systems that make it easier to separate materials for efficient recycling and reuse.

Report Attribute Details Value Projection (2033) USD 1.2 Billion Growth Rate (2023-2033) 3 % CAGR No. of pages 170 Pages No. of Tables 156 Tables No. of Figures 178 Figures



Innovative Designs Paving the Way for Growth in North America



In recent years, the surge in demand for packaging nets in North America has been fueled by creative and appealing designs that provide practical advantages, including compact pack sizes and user-friendly closures. The evolving lifestyles of American consumers, marked by increasingly busy schedules, have led to a preference for packaging features that save time. Compact, on-the-go packaging net packs have gained popularity among consumers seeking convenient snacking options that can be enjoyed in various settings.

As a result, the Packaging Nets market in the US is poised for substantial growth in North America, projecting a remarkable CAGR of 5% and commanding a significant market share of 74% individually, spanning from 2023 to 2033. These nets find extensive use in carrying food, vegetables, and fruits, catering to consumers actively seeking quick and convenient solutions that align with their time constraints.

This trend is primarily attributed to the lightweight, sustainable, cost-effective, and resealable dispensing features offered by packaging nets. To meet the increasing demand driven by the food and consumer goods industry, manufacturers are innovating with portable, resealable, and reusable pouches featuring grip strips and spouts, utilizing knitted and synthetic nets to cater to the culinary preferences of busy consumers.

