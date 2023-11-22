Hywin Holdings and WealthBriefingAsia Launch Global Healthcare Trends Report





The launch ceremony of the Report in Hong Kong

SHANGHAI, China, Nov. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hywin Holdings Ltd. (“Hywin Wealth”, “Hywin”, or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: HYW), a leading independent wealth management service provider in China, is pleased to announce the publication today, with WealthBriefingAsia, of “Global Healthcare Trends Report” based on a survey of investors, academics, consultants, and operators in the global healthcare space.

In the post-pandemic era, high-net-worth (HNW) individuals or families are caring more about healthcare, and willing to devote more time and resources to the pursuit of a healthy and balanced life. For the global HNW individuals, wealth and health have become one ‘continuum’ topic, as the challenges and milestones in life tend to impact and pertain to health and wealth, at the same time. The wealthy not only search for healthcare providers who can truly listen and understand their health needs, but also, as investors, they tend to participate actively in the booming healthcare space, which is a mega theme expected to deliver strong returns across public and private markets.





More than 60 family offices, private banks, asset managers and healthcare operators attended the ceremony

This landmark study illustrates a timely examination of the interaction between the U/HNW ecosystem and the healthcare sector. Consolidating the opinions of experts at the top of the trade, the Report provides keen insights for HNW families and prospective investors interested in the healthcare services space.

Read the full report here: https://www.hywin.com.hk/wp-content/uploads/2023/11/Hywin-Global-Healthcare-Trends-Report-2023_ENG_Nov-11-2023.pdf

Key Findings of the Global Healthcare Trends Report:

Post-pandemic, HNW individuals globally are devoting more time and resources to their health and wellbeing.

New tests, innovative diagnostics, regenerative medicine, gene therapy and new delivery models are gaining popularity.

HNW individuals have always been interested in lifespan – longevity – but are only just starting to be interested in healthspan – the number of disease-free years that someone lives.

The possession of wealth ought to lead to greater and longer health, but it very often does not. HNW individuals’ inclination to be in control sometimes works against them in their healthcare situations.

First-generation entrepreneurs and their second-and-third-generation descendants tend to differ in their assumptions and ideas about health.

Wealth managers and family offices want to increase their health propositions, but many are constrained by insufficient resources or weak operational knowledge.

Wealth managers who operate health assets inhouse and provide holistic diagnostics/advisory/delivery can have a strategic edge, with Hywin Health as a successful case in East Asia.

Biotech, pharma services, home health and life sciences are among the top investment choices for wealthy individuals and family offices.

Some investors are keen to capture the next healthcare unicorn, whilst others are happy to participate in all sub-sectors of healthcare with a portfolio approach.

The future of HNW healthcare is a flourishing one for clients, advisors and providers alike.







Ms. Shuming Zhu speaking at the ceremony

“Health is the foundation of everything,” said Shuming Zhu, a Member of the Board of Directors of Hywin Holdings. “Hywin has been advising our clients on their financial assets and accumulated substantive and validated knowledge on clients. While managing their family wealth, our advisors gain their trust and share the clients’ concerns and interests, and more of our conversations revolve around health, age, longevity, rejuvenation, and how to live life to the full. This Report is a result from and also a guide for the extensive healthcare conversations that Hywin is having with our clients in Asia.”





Mr. Lawrence Lok sharing the key findings of the Report

“We are pleased to launch this important report in collaboration with WealthBriefingAsia, which sheds light on the thriving healthcare sector intersecting with the wealth management sector,” said Lawrence Lok, Chief Financial Officer of Hywin Holdings. “Hywin’s strategy is to serve the two most important and systemic needs of wealth and health for China’s affluent and HNW population.”

The report launch ceremony in Hong Kong on November 22 was joined by more than 100 representatives from global asset managers, private banks, healthcare operators, as well as Hywin’s clients in Greater China, who heard speeches by Ms. Zhu, Mr. Lok and Ms. Jing Qian of Hywin Holdings. Two rounds of panel discussions were also held at the event, which was joined by a group of industry leaders and experts, to discuss the specific topics of healthcare needs, solutions, investment focus, and the interaction between healthcare and HNW’s ESG goals.

This report is a continuation of Hywin’s efforts to build up its knowhow and franchise in the healthcare space. As the first independent wealth manager in China that integrates wealth and health into one holistic proposition, Hywin entered the health management arena in 2022 by purchasing controlling stakes in a number of clinical centers across China.

In June 2022, Hywin launched the FactSet Hywin Global Healthcare Index tracking big-cap pharma/biotech/healthcare service firms, and subsequently several financial products, which enabled global investors to better capture the investment opportunities within the industry.

In September 2023, Hywin announced that it won a bid to acquire the land use rights of a parcel of land with a total site area of 56,449.39 square meters and the above-ground construction in progress in Hainan Boao Lecheng, will be used to build Hywin’s first integrated health management center pilot project, which represents a valuable strategic asset for Hywin’s future growth and development. Hywin has been exploring business development opportunities in the healthcare sector nationwide, in particular, in Hainan Province. Driven by favorable government policies, Boao Lecheng is a pilot zone in China focusing on developing medical technology, medical services and medical tourism, and promoting clinical research in advanced fields.

About Hywin Holdings Ltd.

Hywin (NASDAQ: HYW) is a leading independent wealth management service provider in China focusing on providing asset allocation advisory services and comprehensive financial products to high-net-worth clients. The Company’s primary services are wealth management, asset management, other comprehensive financial services, and health management services. Wealth management is currently the Company’s largest business segment, in which its onshore and offshore solution platforms serve clients across generations. We also offer integrated and high-end health screening and health management services to high-net-worth clients in China, and aim to become a dual-platform serving clients across market cycles and life cycles. For more information, please visit https://ir.hywinwealth.com/.

