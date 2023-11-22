TTM Technologies, Inc. Receives Three Prestigious Awards from IPC for Outstanding Contributions to the Electronics Industry in Asia

SANTA ANA, Calif., Nov. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTMI) (“TTM”), a leading global manufacturer of technology solutions including mission systems, radio frequency (“RF”) components and RF microwave/microelectronic assemblies and printed circuit boards (“PCB”s) was honored with three awards at the IPC China Electronics Manufacturing Annual Conference held in Shanghai on October 27, 2023. The awards include the "Asia Electronics Industry Excellent Contribution," "Asia Talent Development," and "Star of Education" Awards from IPC. These awards recognize TTM's contributions to supporting IPC and advancing the electronics industry in Asia.



The "Asia Electronics Industry Excellent Contribution Award" recognizes companies that support IPC standards development, education, certification, and technological activities and have made outstanding contributions to the electronics industry's progress in Asia. The "Asia Talent Development Award" is given to companies that work with IPC and provide significant inputs in talent education and development. This includes actively supporting IPC technical skills contests, participating in the Asia interns program and educational partnership program, and promoting and lecturing IPC standards and certification application. The "Star of Education Award" was awarded to TTM's Zhongshan site for actively training employees on IPC standards, with leading certifications granted to employees.

Richard Xie, Vice President of Human Resources, Asia Pacific at TTM, said, "We are honored to have received these prestigious awards from IPC, which reflect our dedication to developing talent to cultivate the Asia electronics industry."

"We are committed to supporting IPC standards development and education to drive the technologies in the electronics industry. We will continue to strive for excellence in our industry and maintain our leadership position in technology solutions," Mei Sing Ho, Vice President of Commercial Technology at TTM continued, “These awards acknowledge our partnership and dedication to the electronics industry. We look forward to fostering industry growth in collaboration with IPC.”

The IPC China Electronics Manufacturing Annual Conference is an annual gathering of electronic industry professionals from around the world for knowledge-sharing, experience exchange, and discussions on industry trends.

About TTM

TTM Technologies, Inc. is a leading global manufacturer of technology solutions including mission systems, RF components and RF microwave/microelectronic assemblies, and quick-turn and technologically advanced PCBs. TTM stands for time-to-market, representing how TTM’s time-critical, one-stop manufacturing services enable customers to shorten the time required to develop new products and bring them to market. Additional information can be found at www.ttm.com.

