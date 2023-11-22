Animal Health Market to Cross USD 64.95 Billion at a CAGR 7% By 2029: Exactitude Consultancy

Animal Health Market

The global Animal Health Market size was valued at USD 37.8 billion in 2022 and is expected USD 64.95 billion in 2029 with a CAGR of 7%.

The Animal Health Market Report provides a comprehensive analysis of the global animal health industry. This report offers insights into market trends, growth drivers, challenges, and opportunities, catering to stakeholders in the veterinary and pharmaceutical sectors. The Animal Health Market refers to the global industry that focuses on maintaining the health and well-being of animals, encompassing a wide range of products, services, and technologies. This market is crucial for ensuring the health of companion animals, livestock, and poultry, contributing to veterinary medicine, agriculture, and overall public health.

Key Market Segments:

Animal Health Market by Type, 2023-2029, (USD Billion), (Thousand Unit)

Companion Animal

Livestock Animal

Animal Health Market by Product 2023-2029, (USD Billion), (Thousand Unit)

Pharmaceuticals

Feed Additives

Vaccines

Animal Health Market by End User, 2023-2029, (USD Billion), (Thousand Unit)

Clinics

Animal Care and Rehabilitation Centers

Diagnostic Centers

Others

Animal Health Market by Distribution Channel, 2023-2029, (USD Billion), (Thousand Unit)

Retail Pharmacy

E- Commerce

Hospital Pharmacy

Animal Health Market Top Key Players:

The major players operating in the Animal Health global include Televet, Merck Animal Health, Zoetis, IDEXX, Heska Corporation, Virbac, Covetrus, DRE Veterinary, Midmark Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., IDVe.

Recent Developments:

January 2021 - Boehringer Ingelheim, an animal health leader, announced a partnership with PetMedix to develop companion animal antibody therapeutics using PetMedix’s proprietary Ky9 platform. As part of this partnership, Boehringer Ingelheim will bring these therapies to market, whereas PetMedix will begin discovering activities against several vital targets.

February 2021 - INRAE AND CEVA SANTE ANIMALE (CEVA) announced an agreement to consolidate their collaboration in animal health. This agreement involved various collaborations, exchange of laboratory personnel, testing of anti-infective treatments and vaccines, and many joint research projects scheduled to be completed in 2021.

October 2020, Boehringer Ingelheim announced a strategic collaboration with Henke-Sass, Wolf to develop an advanced intramuscular needle-free vaccine injection tool for pigs around weaning until the end of nursery. This device will be available under two different brand names FreVAX and EPIG.

September 2020 - Ceva Santé Animale announced that the company had augmented its production capacity three-fold for bacterial autogenous vaccines at its French plant. This innovative project of USD 8 million investment is committed to improving preventative animal health and reducing the use of antibiotics.

Key Trends: Identify and analyze significant trends shaping the animal health market. This may include the rising demand for companion animal healthcare, the focus on preventive care, and the impact of zoonotic diseases on market dynamics.

Drivers and Challenges: Discuss the key factors driving Animal Health Market growth, such as the increasing global population's demand for animal protein, the rise in pet ownership, and the need for effective disease prevention in animals. Address challenges, including regulatory complexities, concerns over antimicrobial resistance, and economic factors affecting agriculture.

Competitive Landscape: Present an in-depth analysis of major players in the animal health market. Include company profiles, product portfolios, market share, and recent developments. Evaluate the competitive dynamics and strategies adopted by key market players.

Technological Advancements: Highlight recent technological advancements in animal health, including innovations in pharmaceuticals, vaccines, diagnostics, and precision farming technologies.

One Health Approach: Discuss the growing adoption of the One Health approach, emphasizing the interconnectedness of human, animal, and environmental health. Highlight the role of animal health in preventing zoonotic diseases.

Regulatory Environment: Discuss relevant regulations governing the approval and marketing of animal health products. Address compliance standards and their impact on market dynamics.

Sustainability and Animal Welfare: Examine the increasing emphasis on sustainability in animal agriculture and the promotion of animal welfare in the development and use of animal health products.

Future Outlook: Offer a forward-looking perspective on the animal health market. Discuss emerging opportunities, potential challenges, and trends that are likely to shape the industry in the coming years.

Regional Share Analysis:

The Animal Health market by region includes North America, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Europe, South America, and Middle East & Africa (MEA).

North America: includes the US, Canada, Mexico

Asia Pacific: includes China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, ASEAN and Rest of APAC

Europe: includes UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, and Rest of Europe

South America: includes Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa: includes Turkey, UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and Rest of MEA

North America dominated the market for animal health and accounted for the largest revenue share of 29.5% in 2021, owing to the wide range of definitive measures adopted by government animal welfare organizations that are consistently working for overall improvement in animal health. Additionally, the market is anticipated to rise in this nation because to technology developments, an increase in zoonotic diseases, and an increase in pet owners. It is projected that a number of cooperative initiatives by significant corporations to improve their R&D capabilities and guarantee high-quality standards will further fuel demand in this region. Furthermore, the high disease load in this area might also be blamed for the overwhelming share.

Asia Pacific, the market for animal health is expected to register a lucrative CAGR of 10.5% over the coming years. The high growth registered by this region is believed to be a consequence of consistent R&D investments by prominent players in the field of animal health and their efforts to commercialize branded and generic therapeutics at a relatively inexpensive price. The exponential growth is owing to growing awareness pertaining to pet nutrition supplies and increasing disposable income.

Key Analysis:

SWOT analysis: SWOT is a business tool to analyse internal and external factors that can affect your business. SWOT Analysis, also known as SWOT Matrix, helps you evaluate strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats that your company face by focusing on your strengths, minimizing threats, and taking the greatest possible advantage of opportunities available to you.

Value chain analysis: A Value Chain Diagram is a visual representation of a value chain, which is a set of activities that a business performs to deliver a valuable product or service for the market.

Supply Chain Analysis: In order to increase their profitability and returns on investments, participants in Animal Health industries have recently started focusing on strengthening their relationships with their suppliers and fostering a sense of trust among them.

PEST analysis: PEST Analysis, short for Political, Economic, Social and Technological Analysis, is a strategic management tool used to assess the four external environmental factors. Each of the PEST factors may represent constraints or opportunities, depending on circumstances. They should periodically be identified, understood and analysed by the company so it can achieve optimum performance.

Research Methodology:

Research methodology is a structured and organized approach to gathering and examining information for a specific purpose. The two fundamental types of research methods are secondary research and primary research. In secondary research, data are collected from published sources like scholarly journals, books, and company websites. It can help provide a broad perspective on a subject and identify significant trends and patterns. On the other hand, primary research involves collecting original data through surveys, focus groups, and interviews. While primary research can provide more accurate and relevant information, it is often more time-consuming and expensive compared to secondary research. Each method has its advantages and limitations, and choosing the right approach depends on the research objectives and available resources.

