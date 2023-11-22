Limited-Time Discount for Tickets to "Chi no Maki ~Gaiden~" at "NARUTO&BORUTO Shinobi-zato" in "Nijigen no Mori"

Discount Tickets can be Purchased November 24th and 27th

AWAJI CITY, HYOGO PREFECTURE, JAPAN, November 22, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Anime park "Nijigen no Mori", operated by Nijigennomori Inc. (Headquarters: Awaji City, Hyogo Prefecture; President: Hiroshige Sadamatsu) and located in Hyogo Prefectural Awaji Island Park, has announced a limited-time special discount for tickets to the riddle-solving game "Chi no Maki ~Gaiden~" at its popular attraction "NARUTO&BORUTO Shinobi-Zato".

■Special Discount Tickets to "Chi no Maki ~Gaiden" on November 24th and 27th

For a limited time, guests purchasing tickets through the travel site "Klook" will enjoy a special 40% discount for tickets to "Chi no Maki ~Gaiden" at "NARUTO&BORUTO Shinobi-Zato" on Friday, November 24th and Monday, November 27th. The thrilling riddle game features an original story in the world of Naruto and Boruto, where guests are tasked by Kakashi to work alongside the ninjas of Hidden Leaf Village to solve riddles and find the mysterious culprit behind the destruction of "chakra" seals.

■Summary

Dates: Friday, November 24th and Monday, November 27th

Location: "NARUTO&BORUTO Shinobi-Zato" at Nijigen no Mori

Content: Guests purchasing tickets through the travel site "Klook" can enjoy a special 40% discount for tickets to "Chi no Maki ~Gaiden" at "NARUTO&BORUTO Shinobi-Zato". The attraction immerses guests in a original story themed around the world of Naruto and Boruto, where one is tasked with a mission to find the culprit behind the destroyed chakra seals in Hidden Leaf Village.

URL: https://www.klook.com/activity/49769-naruto-boruto-awajishima/

Address: (Within Nijigen no Mori) 2425-2 Kusumoto, Awaji City, Hyogo Prefecture

Inquiries: 0799-64-7061

■Overview: "NARUTO & BORUTO Shinobi-Zato"

NARUTO & BORUTO Shinobi-Zato is an attraction located in anime park Nijigen no Mori, and recreates the world of popular ninja anime "Naruto" and "Boruto: Naruto Next Generations", following the adventures of Naruto’s son, Boruto, and his ninja friends. The attraction fully immerses guests, offering a hands-on experience to test one’s ninja abilities, and can be enjoyed by both children and adults alike.

URL: https://nijigennomori.com/en/naruto_shinobizato/