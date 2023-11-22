GHD named one of Canada’s Top 100 Employers for a second consecutive year

Commitment to providing exceptional workplaces sets a standard in the engineering industry

TORONTO, Nov. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global professional services company GHD has been named one of Canada’s Top 100 Employers for 2024 for a second year in a row, as announced on November 17th by the competition organizers . The national award, now in its 24th year, evaluates employers against other organizations in their field and recognizes those who offer the most progressive and forward-thinking programs for their employees.



“Being one of Canada's Top 100 Employers for two consecutive years is a remarkable achievement that reflects our dedication to our employees' wellbeing and recognizing their diverse talents,” said Chris Hunter, GHD executive general manager for Canada. "Our employees are the heart of our organization, and we strive to foster a culture of excellence, collaboration and camaraderie where their needs and aspirations are at the core of our practices.”

GHD has made significant changes to improve the work environment, health and wellness benefits, financial support and family-oriented initiatives for its Canadian team in the past year. These developments include advancing its flexible work model by formalizing a hybrid and remote work program, adding menopause support to its health and wellness program, and launching a parent portal and a mentoring network for young professionals, among other initiatives.

GHD’s commitment extends into the education of future Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Mathematics (STEAM) professionals. In 2020 the GHD Foundation charity was established to support a range of global community relief and equity-based STEAM initiatives, enabling partnerships through the delivery of grant, scholarship, and bursary programs. In Canada, STEAM bursaries have been awarded to the University of British Columbia, University of Guelph and Université Laval students, aligning and elevating GHD’s and GHD Foundation’s shared commitment to empowering future Canadian STEAM professionals from their school years.

“Some of the initiatives that contributed to this recognition are our green commuting rewards, our supportive work-life balance culture, and our commitment to learning and development opportunities for our employees,” added Hunter. “I am grateful to all of our people for their excellence, loyalty and enthusiasm that make GHD a wonderful place to work and grow."

Employers are evaluated by the editors of Canada's Top 100 Employers using eight criteria: (1) Workplace; (2) Work Atmosphere & Social; (3) Health, Financial & Family Benefits; (4) Vacation & Time Off; (5) Employee Communications; (6) Performance Management; (7) Training & Skills Development; and (8) Community Involvement.

The national award adds to GHD’s recognition record for attracting and retaining quality talent in Canada. GHD was named one of Canada’s Top 100 Employers for 2023 and was recognized as one of Waterloo Area’s Top Employers in 2019, 2020 and 2023. The company was named one of Canada’s Top Employers for Young People in 2020.

About GHD

GHD is a leading professional services company operating in the global markets of water, energy and resources, environment, property and buildings, and transportation. Committed to a vision to make water, energy, and communities sustainable for generations to come, GHD delivers advisory, digital, engineering, architecture, environmental and construction solutions to public and private sector clients. Established in 1928 and privately owned by its people, GHD’s network of 11,000+ professionals are connected across more than 160 offices located on five continents. www.ghd.com.

GHD in the Americas

GHD has long-standing client relationships, a significant project and economic footprint in the Americas and represents 40 percent of GHD’s global workforce with nearly 4,000 professionals in over 130 offices in the US, Canada, and Chile. In 2023, our Canadian business was named one of Canada’s Top 100 employers. GHD ranks #9 in international design firms operating in the US and #6 in Canada according to Engineering News-Record’s 2023 annual survey of key market segments. GHD’s US operations were named as a 2023 Best Places To Work for disability inclusion by Disability:IN. These rankings reflect the size and significance of our growing Americas businesses. To find a local office, click here .

About GHD Foundation

GHD Foundation believes in giving back to help build resilient communities globally with a focus on tackling the foundational issue of access to education for all. We are funding impactful, outcome-driven Science, Technology, Engineering, the Arts and Mathematics (STEAM) education and employment programs to widen participation to those who are underrepresented in these vital fields. Visit www.ghdfoundation.org GHD Foundation is constituted by separate charitable companies registered in US (EIN 86-1440814), Australia (ABN 12 645 424 862) and Canada (Registration No. 796286144 RR 0001).

