A meeting of the Subcommittee of the Turkmen-Chinese Intergovernmental Cooperation Committee was held

22 November 2023

On November 21, 2023, the 9th meeting of the Subcommittee on Security Cooperation of the Turkmen-Chinese Intergovernmental Cooperation Committee was held in Beijing. The meeting was held under the chairmanship of the co-chairs of the Subcommittee - Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan V.Hajiyev and Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs of the People's Republic of China Ma Zhaoxu.

During the meeting, the high level of mutual trust, mutual understanding and openness achieved in recent years in relations between Turkmenistan and the People's Republic of China was emphasized.

The parties analyzed the results of joint activities to implement the agreements reached following the previous meeting of the Subcommittee, and also exchanged views on upcoming work in the near future in priority areas of cooperation in the field of security.

Following the meeting, the Protocol of the 9th meeting of the Subcommittee on Security Cooperation of the Turkmen-Chinese Intergovernmental Cooperation Committee was signed.

