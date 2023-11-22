Activated Carbon Market Size to Reach USD 10.44 Billion by 2029 | With 9.1% CAGR

Activated Carbon Market

The global activated carbon market is projected to reach USD 10.44 Billion by 2029 from USD 4.77 Billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 9.1% from 2022 to 2029.

The market's growth can be attributed to the product's property of having a high surface area available for adsorption that easily removes impurities.” — exactitudeconsultancy

LUTON, BEDFORDSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, November 22, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Exactitude Consultancy, the market research and consulting wing of Ameliorate Digital Consultancy Private Limited has completed and published the final copy of the detailed research report on the Activated Carbon Market.

The primary role of Activated Carbon is for the adsorption of dissolved organic impurities and elimination of substances that affect the odor and taste. The adoption of Activated Carbon Injection (ACI) technology has provided cost-effective methods for the purification process. These methods are majorly used in cement kilns and power plants for reducing mercury emissions. Growing pollution on account of emissions caused during product manufacturing has been a significant factor driving the market.

Activated Carbon Key Market Players:

Cabot Corporation, Jacobi Carbons AB, Calgon Carbon Corp., Osaka Gas Chemical Co. Ltd., Evoqua Water Technologies LLC, Haycarb Plc, Kureha Corporation, and Kuraray Co. Ltd

The product demand is increasing with the rising need for clean and safe potable water. The market's growth can be attributed to the product's property of having a high surface area available for adsorption that easily removes impurities such as oils, microbes, odor & taste imparting substances, and chemicals. For example, Carbon Activated Corp. provides industrial solutions, municipal groundwater filter systems in the U.S., and VOC/siloxane removal systems in biogas engines all over Europe. Exponentially rising population is also leading to high consumer demand for freshwater, which has led to an increased demand for water purification.

Recent Developments:

• In March 2023, Evoqua Water Technologies LLC acquired the Texas-based industrial water treatment service business of Bob Johnson & Associates from Kemco Systems to further strengthen its footprint in North America.

• In August 2022, Ingevity acquired Nexeon Limited to establish its presence in the electric vehicle (EV) market and expand the opportunities of its existing activated carbon business.

• In October 2021, Evoqua Water Technologies LLC opened a new Sustainability and Innovation Hub in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania (US), to carry out cutting-edge technologies for water treatment.

• In March 2021, Daigas Energy Co., Ltd. (a subsidiary of Osaka Gas Chemicals Co., Ltd.) has partnered with Miura Co., Ltd. and Aquas Corporation (Japan) to provide water treatment services to customers.

• In March 2021, Evoqua Water Technologies LLC announced the expansion of its existing Global Engineering and Technology Center, located in Chennai, India.

Activated Carbon Market Restraints

Activated carbon production involves high costs, including raw material procurement, processing, and activation. The use of specific raw materials and the energy-intensive activation process contribute to elevated production expenses, which can affect market competitiveness. Activated carbon manufacturing processes, especially those involving thermal activation, may generate emissions and waste byproducts. Stringent environmental regulations and emission standards can increase compliance costs for manufacturers, impacting overall profitability. Activated carbon is produced from various raw materials such as coconut shells, wood, and coal. Fluctuations in the prices of these raw materials can impact production costs and, consequently, the pricing of activated carbon products

Latest Trends:

1. Innovations in Product Development:

• Ongoing research and development efforts have been focused on improving the performance characteristics of activated carbon, including increasing adsorption capacity, developing specialized grades for specific applications, and enhancing regeneration capabilities.

2. Application in Emerging Technologies:

• Activated carbon has found applications in emerging technologies such as energy storage (e.g., supercapacitors), environmental remediation, and medical applications. The versatility of activated carbon in various industries contributes to its continued growth.

3. Stringent Environmental Regulations:

• Increasing environmental regulations and standards related to water and air quality are driving the demand for activated carbon. Industries are adopting activated carbon solutions to meet regulatory requirements for the removal of pollutants and contaminants.

Key Market Segments: Activated Carbon Market

Activated Carbon Market by Product, 2020-2029, (USD Million) (Kilotons)

• Powder

• Granular

Powdered Activated Carbon (PAC) has a particle size smaller than 0.177mm as defined by ASTM; thus, it has a larger surface-area-to-volume ratio. PAC is used to remove a wide range of organic contaminants that impart color, odor, and taste from wastewater, potable water, and water required in industrial processes. It is also used in processes with high flow rates of liquids to minimize capital expenditure. Hence, the major application of PAC is for water treatment.

Activated Carbon Market by Application, 2020-2029, (USD Million) (Kilotons)

• Liquid Phase

• Gas Phase

Activated Carbon Market by End User, 2020-2029, (USD Million) (Kilotons)

• Water Treatment

• Food And Beverages

• Pharmaceutical And Medical

• Automotive

• Air Purification

The water treatment segment held the largest part in the market share in 2021 and is expected to remain the largest throughout the forecast period. The product is commonly used in water treatment to adsorb organic compounds, odor and taste compounds, toxic substances, and oils. It is widely used due to its high porosity and offers a larger surface area for adsorption. Rising need to treat water throughout the world due to depleting natural resources and increasing number of pollutants is responsible for the activated carbon market growth. Besides, strict norms implemented to treat industrial wastewater are expected to support the segment growth.

In the food & beverage industry, the product is used to remove contaminants such as odor and color imparting substances, heavy metals, toxic components, amino acids, and refining edible oil. Increasing attention of consumers toward food safety and quality is expected to support the market growth. Furthermore, the product has applications in industries to recover various solvents and purification of CO2, waste gases, and control mercury vapor emissions, especially from fossil fuel-based power plants.

Activated Carbon Market by Regions, 2020-2029, (USD Million) (Kilotons)

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• South America

• Middle East And Africa

