Smart PPE Market Size and Share to Surpass USD 9.5 billion by 2031 | Exactitude Consultancy

Smart PPE Market

The Global Smart PPE Market is expected to grow at more than 13.4% CAGR from 2023 to 2031. It is expected to reach above USD 9.5 billion by 2031

When compared to the traditional PPE, smart PPE’s advanced features increases the usability and boost efficiency” — exactitudeconsultancy

Smart Smart Personal Protective Equipment refers to PPE that connects to the internet and other devices like software or tablets to deliver real-time safety information to prevent injuries. It not only minimizes exposure to hazards, but also collects data, sends notifications, and automatically adjusts according to certain internal and external conditions.

The Global Smart PPE Market is expected to grow at more than 13.4% CAGR from 2023 to 2031. It is expected to reach above USD 9.5 billion by 2031 from a little above USD 2.4 billion in 2022.

Smart PPE Key Market Players:

MSA safety (US), Ansell LTD (Australia), Delta Plus group (France), Vuzix Corporation (US), Draegerwerk AG & Co. (Germany), Avon Rubber P.L.C. (UK), Mallcom India LTD. (India), 3M Company (US), Honeywell International INC. (US), DuPont (US) and others.

Recent Key Highlights:

-In April 2021, Iristick, a renowned manufacturer of smart glasses based in Belgium, announced the launch of its new smart glasses for frontline workers. The Iristick.H1 glasses are head-mounted and feature a 3-axis adjustable display for the wearer.

-In May 2021, Honeywell, a leading multinational conglomerate providing safety solutions, announced the launch of its new authentication technology for its PPE manufactured in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to fight counterfeiting issues in the MEA and African regions. The end users could scan a digital code embedded in the packaging of the product to confirm its authenticity.

-In June 2021, Gales, a California-based footwear company founded in 2020, announced the launch of its first-ever line of smart PPE footwear designed specifically for nurses. The new footwear products are waterproof, antimicrobial, and slip-resistant to provide maximum safety and comfort for medical professionals and caregivers.

-In May 2020, Kenzen, a start-up founded in 2016 and focusing on the prediction and prevention of industrial workforce injuries, announced the launch of a new worker heat monitoring system. The cloud-based system comprises a wearable device that can be worn by workers and offers real-time alerts to them as well as their supervisors when the temperature spikes past safety limits to prevent injuries.

COVID Impact On Smart PPE Market

Due to COVID-19 (Coronavirus) pandemic, many markets have seen negative impact on growth, adoption and innovations. Smart PPE is not an exception. COVID-19 is an infectious disease that originated in Hubei province of the Wuhan city in China in late December. The highly contagious disease, caused by a virus, severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV2), is transmitted from humans to humans. Thus, COVID-19 was declared a pandemic by the World Health Organization (WHO) on March 11, 2020. The outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic had led to partial or complete shutdown of production facilities, which do not come under essential goods, owing to prolonged lockdown in major countries such as the US, China, Japan, India, the UK, France, Italy and Germany. Furthermore, this pandemic has already negatively influenced most of the markets in the first and second quarter of 2020, and is expected to create a negative impact on their growth. For instance, several countries in Europe enforced stringent measures on the movement of people and other industrial activities. This has led to halting of construction projects, resulting in downfall of the construction industry. The construction industry witnessed a decline of 25–30% in 2020 as compared to that in 2019, and is expected to recover gradually from the second half of 2021. Furthermore, logistic, oil & gas and other non-essential activities were hampered across the globe due to government rules of lockdown and to maintain social distancing.

Key Market Segments In Smart PPE Report

Smart PPE market by type, 2023-2031, (in USD million)

Smart PPE with electronics

Smart PPE without electronics

Smart PPE market by product type, 2023-2031, (in USD million)

Protective clothing

Head, Eye, and face protection

Protective footwear

Hearing protection

Respiratory protection

Hand protection

Smart PPE market by end-use, 2023-2031, (in USD million)

Oil & gas

Fire fighting

Manufacturing

Healthcare facility

Mining

Others

Smart PPE market by sales channel, 2023-2031, (in USD million)

Direct sales

Modern trade

Specialty stores

Online retailers

Other sales channel

Smart PPE market Regions, 2023-2031, (in USD million)

North America

Europe

Asia pacific

South America

Middle east and Africa

Important countries in all regions are covered (total country profiles 25)

Regional Analysis:

North America is expected to hold a potentially significant share, thereby creating an impact in the Smart PPE Market. The region has substantial dominance with sustainable and well-established economies, empowering them to invest in R&D activities actively in IoT technology which forms the basis for Smart PPE and even in various connectivity technologies that are involved.

Several key opportunities arise in the development and adoption of smart PPE:

• Health and Safety Monitoring: Smart PPE can integrate sensors to monitor vital signs and environmental conditions. This data can be used to detect fatigue, stress, or exposure to harmful substances in real-time, allowing for immediate intervention if necessary.

• Alert Systems: Incorporating communication technologies, such as IoT devices, can enable immediate alerts in case of emergencies or unsafe conditions, enhancing response times and overall safety.

Market Restraints

The integration of advanced technologies into PPE can lead to higher manufacturing costs, making smart PPE more expensive than traditional alternatives. This cost factor can be a barrier to adoption, especially for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) with limited budgets.

Collecting and transmitting personal health and safety data from smart PPE devices raise concerns about data privacy and security. Companies need to establish robust cybersecurity measures to protect sensitive information, and compliance with data protection regulations may add complexity.

The introduction of technology into PPE introduces complexity, and workers may require training to use these devices effectively. Resistance to change or a lack of technological literacy among workers could slow down the adoption process.

Key Benefits for Industry Participants & Stakeholders:

 Industry drivers, restraints, and opportunities covered in the study

 Neutral perspective on the market performance

 Recent industry trends and developments

 Competitive landscape & strategies of key players

 Potential & niche segments and regions exhibiting promising growth covered

 Historical, current, and projected market size, in terms of value

 In-depth analysis of the Smart PPE Market

