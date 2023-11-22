Dart Design initiates business operations in the UAE to establish exclusive experiential retail stores
As part of its expansion plans and establishing a sound presence overseas, Dart Design is set to execute a series of projects in the UAE.
We are extremely thrilled to be in the UAE after witnessing record success in India and executing projects of the highest sort.”BUSINESS BAY, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, November 22, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Having gained immense repute as a pioneer in strategic conceptualisation and establishment of a series of remarkable store design models for some of the leading brands and businesses in India, Dart Design, an award-winning creative retail and brand design agency engaged in end-to-end success-oriented brand consultation and development of futuristic retail design models in India, with an aim to establish one-of-its-kind experiential retail stores, initiates its operations in the UAE.
— Sameer Khosla, Global Director – Design
The announcement in line with its move to penetrate global markets across continents and introduce a series of new-age design concepts to contribute to bolstering the design community comes at a time when representatives from the agency held dialogues with acclaimed thought-leaders at the recently concluded “Dubai Design Week,” a week-long specialty fair facilitating the exchange of ideas, knowledge sharing and expert perspectives on the design development of highly sophisticated world-class solutions.
With absolute commitment to contribute to the upliftment of the world design community and collaborate with the new generation of emerging top designers in the UAE, the agency while holding high-level talks with noted dignitaries over large-scale sustainable retail design business prospects and projects, is presently defining a promising roadmap.
Informing about the objective behind entering the UAE, Sameer Khosla, Global Director - Design, stated, “We’re extremely thrilled to be in the UAE after witnessing record success in India and executing projects of the highest sort. As the UAE and Saudi Arabia remains to be the largest design markets, I believe greater collaboration amongst prolific designers from the World Design Community could help in the creation of exceptional models to steer the growth of retail and business community in the region.”
In view of its strategic foray and perceiving UAE as the central hub for the development of design-driven solutions, the company by setting up its base at the Business Bay in Dubai, is focusing on building a strong presence across the region and rope in acclaimed personalities and insiders from the global design fraternity.
Besides, securing high-value business contracts from major brands and businesses, the newly incorporated entity, ‘Dart Design Experiential Brand Services LLC’ is concentrating on the formulation of game-changing action plans and propose blueprints on best design structures and in-store interiors.
Reflecting on his authority of spearheading initiatives and projects, and overseeing operations in the region, Mohammad Wais, Manager - Design, Dart Design, commented, “We at Dart strive to create a better tomorrow by leveraging the power of profound design-thinking creativity to address major critical problems affecting the society at large.”
Adding to it further, he stated, “There couldn’t be a better time to begin our operations in the UAE as our proven track record of building brands in India prompts us to make sincere efforts in the space of sustainable design models and emerge as a disruptor amongst the top global giants. We’ve entered the UAE with ambition and commitment to drive progressive change by supporting brands in introducing game-changing research-based and strategy-led design solutions.”
Citing the boom in luxury retail and ongoing developments in the modest fashion market shaping the landscape in the region, the agency is exploring immense potential and scope on various fronts and is working on introducing striking experiential & innovative store formats that could drive engagement, retention and higher ROI for the brick-and-mortar. As experience is believed to be the retail’s biggest strength in the coming years, Dart, backed by some of the biggest brands in India, is exploring the idea of creation of exceptional sensory-first in-store retail experiences for the modern-age shoppers.
About Dart Design
Being a disruptor in the space design industry and having accomplished great success in crafting astonishing retail interiors and acting as a catalyst for top brands, Dart Design has been taking the design industry by storm through its diverse spectrum of advanced service offerings ranging from brand-building from scratch to formulation of strategies for store-design, growth, marketing, use of technology to relationship building, cross-business collaboration, and beyond. Reckoned as a profoundly creative entity of global repute, Dart Design has been setting new benchmarks and precedents in shaping the identity of newly emerging as well as existing brands. With some of the most prestigious awards in its portfolio, the agency has carved a niche of its own and was recently honoured with the A’ Design Award for defining ground-breaking Global Retail Identity for RED CHIEF.
Raj Hans
Dart Design Experiential Brand Services LLC
+1 917-764-9969
info@dartdesign.in
