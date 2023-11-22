NA deputies discuss results of handling citizens’ complaints, denunciations

VIETNAM, November 22 - HÀ NỘI — The handling of citizens’ petitions and denunciations has been implemented methodically by the National Assembly (NA)’s committees, with improvements in quality and efficiency.

Dương Thanh Bình, head of the NA Standing Committee’s Ombudsman Commission, made the statement on Wednesday morning while the NA discussed the issues.

Bình reported that this year, the number of citizens’ complaints sent to NA’s committees increased by 1,384 compared to last year.

The letters sent to administrative agencies were mainly related to land management and construction; compensation and resettlement; recognition and issuance of land use rights certificates; land disputes; management and operation of apartment buildings; investment, construction and operation of waste treatment areas and animal husbandry causing environmental pollution.

Letters sent to judicial agencies were mainly related to reviewing retrial procedures and legally effective judgments and decisions.

Many complicated cases were resolved decisively, strengthening the people's trust in the Party and State, and demonstrating the roles and responsibilities of NA’s committees.

Besides the achieved results, said Bình, the work still had some shortcomings and limitations, such as the organisation and implementation of citizen reception in some localities was not good enough. It depended on the locality's periodic citizen reception plan and the assignment of the NA delegation.

To improve the efficiency of citizen reception, resolving citizens’ complaints and denunciations in the coming time, deputy Điểu Huỳnh Sang, from Bình Phước southern province proposed the Government to review and supplement solutions to remove difficulties and obstacles.

He suggested having specific measures and roadmaps to completely resolve complex and long-standing complaints and denunciations, minimising new incidents that affect social order and safety.

Agencies should clarify the central, key and breakthrough solutions.

Sang emphasised that it was necessary to immediately implement basic and long-term solutions, perfecting legal policies, and education on laws, and strictly handling acts of abusing the rights to complain and denounce illegal acts.

He believes it is necessary to increase investment, upgrade and complete the national database on citizen reception.

The resolution of complaints and denunciations must ensure interconnection from central to grassroots level and there must be a connection between Party agencies, the NA, the Government and the Fatherland Front.

Information technology should be promoted in the work.

Contributing opinions at the discussion, deputy Cầm Thị Mẫn, from central Thanh Hóa Province, emphasised that next year would be the peak year for arranging district- and commune-level administrative units.

It will also be a pivotal year to prepare for the Party Congresses at all levels for the 2025-30 term.

Therefore, Mẫn requested the Government, ministries and localities to identify the work of receiving citizens, resolving their complaints and denunciations as the key tasks.

They should promptly handle complaints and denunciations as soon as they arise, avoiding complications in political security and social order.

“It is necessary to raise the sense of responsibility of leaders of State management agencies in the work, especially the inspection agencies," said Mẫn.

She proposed to have solutions to firmly grasp complaints and denunciations in localities, especially the places that are having or at high risk of incidents, to coordinate for resolution.

Party Committees and local governments should strengthen education on the laws to all people so that each person can fully understand policies relating to the rights and obligations of citizens in complaints and denunciations.

Receiving NA deputies’ opinions, the Government Inspectorate, ministries and localities will continue to advise the Government and the Prime Minister on the issue.

They will complete the national database on citizens’ complaints and denunciations, clearly defining types of applications according to resolution authority to limit duplication. — VNS