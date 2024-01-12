Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,172 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 439,599 in the last 365 days.

Jimmy Tetrov Releases Exclusive Teaser Trailer for 'Welcome To My World' – A Thriller-Noir Musical Film

JimmyTetrov

Jimmy Tetrov - Israeli-born Artist - Singer Songwriter and Actor

Get a sneak peek of Jimmy Tetrov's 'Welcome To My World'—a thrilling musical film with a tormented ex-gangster seeking redemption.

TEL AVIV , ISRAEL, January 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Israeli-born artist Jimmy Tetrov has unveiled a captivating teaser for his upcoming project, 'Welcome To My World.' The teaser offers a sneak peek into the thrilling narrative of a tormented ex-gangster seeking redemption against The Dark Eden squad.

In this exciting project, Tetrov combines his third studio album with the film, creating a unique experience. The soundtrack, featuring a blend of pop rock and electronic music, each song reveals a chapter in the captivating journey of the main character.

Anticipate upcoming single releases from the album, along with more sneak peeks and the official trailer in 2024.

Connect with Jimmy Tetrov on Instagram and Facebook, Subscribe to his YouTube channel, and stay updated on the journey.

Jimmy Tetrov
Rec Time Media
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok

Teaser Trailer of Welcome To My World - A Thriller-Noir Musical Film

You just read:

Jimmy Tetrov Releases Exclusive Teaser Trailer for 'Welcome To My World' – A Thriller-Noir Musical Film

Distribution channels: Movie Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more