Jimmy Tetrov Releases Exclusive Teaser Trailer for 'Welcome To My World' – A Thriller-Noir Musical Film

Jimmy Tetrov - Israeli-born Artist - Singer Songwriter and Actor

Get a sneak peek of Jimmy Tetrov's 'Welcome To My World'—a thrilling musical film with a tormented ex-gangster seeking redemption.

Israeli-born artist Jimmy Tetrov has unveiled a captivating teaser for his upcoming project, 'Welcome To My World.' The teaser offers a sneak peek into the thrilling narrative of a tormented ex-gangster seeking redemption against The Dark Eden squad.In this exciting project, Tetrov combines his third studio album with the film, creating a unique experience. The soundtrack, featuring a blend of pop rock and electronic music, each song reveals a chapter in the captivating journey of the main character.Anticipate upcoming single releases from the album, along with more sneak peeks and the official trailer in 2024.

Teaser Trailer of Welcome To My World - A Thriller-Noir Musical Film