Synthetic Biology Market Insights: Catalysts Driving Biotechnological Revolution | Codexis, EnBiotix, Inc., Synthego
synthetic biology market is estimated to be valued at US$ 13.9 billion in 2022 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 28.0% during the forecast period 2023-2030BURLINGAME, CALIFORNIA , UNITED STATES, November 22, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Market Overview:
Synthetic biology uses techniques of engineering and science to develop novel biological parts, devices and systems as well as redesigning existing natural biological systems. Key applications include pharmaceuticals and drug discovery, biomaterials and bioenergy.
Market Dynamics:
The synthetic biology market is witnessing robust growth owing to rising demand for synthetic biology products and services across various application segments. Synthetic biology products and services find wide usage in pharmaceutical and biotechnology sector for developing therapies, drug discovery and manufacturing activities. Furthermore, growing demand for renewable chemicals and biofuels is also spurring demand for synthetic biology tools and techniques. Advancements in gene editing and engineering as well as decline in costs of DNA sequencing and synthesis are expanding potential applications of synthetic biology, thereby supporting market growth over the forecast period.
Major Market Drivers for Synthetic Biology
Increasing Research and Development Activities for Synthetic Biology
The synthetic biology market is anticipated to witness significant growth owing to the increasing investments being made by both public as well as private organizations in R&D activities pertaining to synthetic biology. Government investments are propelling synthetic biology research as this field is expected to deliver applications across various industries like healthcare, agriculture, chemicals and materials among others. On the other hand, private players are also injecting large funds to accelerate the pace of innovation and commercialization of synthetic biology products and tools.
Rising Demand for Alternative Renewable Sources
The rising concerns towards depletion of fossil fuels and need to switch to more sustainable and eco-friendly sources of energy are driving the demand for alternative renewable sources of energy. Synthetic biology plays a crucial role here by enabling engineering of microbes for producing biofuels and bioplastics from renewable feedstocks. The ability of synthetic biology to manufacture fuels, chemicals and materials directly from plant waste makes it an attractive proposition for renewable source development.
Major Market Restrain for Synthetic Biology
Stringent Government Regulations for Synthetic Biology Products
One of the key challenges faced by the synthetic biology market is the presence of stringent government regulations for products developed using synthetic biology techniques. Regulatory bodies across countries have formulated guidelines for safe use as well as development and commercialization of synthetic biology derived products. The compliance requirements associated with these regulations increase the cost and timelines for bringing synthetic biology products to market. Obtaining clearances and approvals from regulatory authorities acts as a hindrance, especially for small companies with limited resources.
Major Market Opportunity for Synthetic Biology
Potential Applications in Healthcare Industry
The healthcare industry presents significant opportunity for the synthetic biology market. Synthetic biology offers novel ways for developing new therapeutics, diagnostics and enabling personalized medicine. It allows engineering of cells and biological systems for production of new drugs, vaccines, monoclonal antibodies, regenerative medicine therapies among others. Advancements in DNA synthesis and genome engineering technologies are fueling research focused on treatment of complex diseases using synthetic biology approaches. This presents an attractive opportunity for synthetic biology product developers to capitalize on.
Major Market Trend in Synthetic Biology
Growing Adoption of Digital and Cloud Based Tools
A notable trend observed in the synthetic biology market is the growing preference and adoption of digital tools, cloud platforms and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) based offerings. Synthetic biology workflows involve complex data processing, simulation, modeling and designing of genetic sequences which require high performance computing facilities. Digital platforms providing cloud based access to synthetic biology design and analysis software, genomic simulation services and CRISPR/gene editing tools are witnessing increased uptake. This allows life science researchers and companies to leverage synthetic biology capabilities without need for heavy on-premise infrastructure investments.
List of TOP Players in Market Report are: –
◘ Thermo Fisher Scientific
◘ Synbio Technologies
◘ Merck KGaA
◘ Agilent Technologies Inc.
◘ GenScript
◘ Amyris
◘ Eurofins Genomics GmbH
◘ Integrated DNA Technologies Inc.
◘ Codexis Inc.
◘ EnBiotix Inc.
◘ Synthego
◘ New England Biolabs (UK) Ltd.
◘ Scarab Genomics LLC and Genomatica Inc.
Market Detailed Segmentation:
By Product:
Oligonucleotides
Enzymes
Synthetic Cells
Others
By Technology:
Gene Synthesis
Genome Engineering
DNA Sequencing
Others
By End user:
Biotechnology & Pharmaceutical Industry
Academics & Research Institutes
Others
Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:
Historical data - 2016-2021
The base year for estimation - is 2021
Estimated Year - 2023
Forecast period** - 2023 to 2030
Summarized Extracts from TOC of Market Study
Chapter 1 Synthetic Biology Introduction and Market Overview
1.1 Objectives of the Study
1.2 Overview of Synthetic Biology
1.3 Scope of The Study
1.3.1 Key Market Segments
1.3.2 Players Covered
1.3.3 COVID-19’s impact on the Synthetic Biology industry
1.4 Methodology of The Study
1.5 Research Data Source
Chapter 2 Executive Summary
Chapter 3 Industry Chain Analysis
Chapter 4 Market, by Type
Chapter 5 Market, by Application
Chapter 6 Market Analysis by Regions
Chapter 7 North America Market Analysis by Countries
Chapter 8 Europe Synthetic Biology Market Analysis by Countries
Chapter 9 Asia Pacific Synthetic Biology Market Analysis by Countries
Chapter 10 Middle East and Africa Synthetic Biology Market Analysis by Countries
Chapter 11 South America Synthetic Biology Market Analysis by Countries
Chapter 12 Competitive Landscape
Chapter 13 Industry Outlook
Chapter 14 Market Forecast
Chapter 15 New Project Feasibility Analysis
