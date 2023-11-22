Congestive Heart Failure Drugs is Estimated to Witness High Growth Owing to Increasing Prevalence of Heart Diseases
Market Overview:
Congestive heart failure drugs are used for the treatment of congestive heart failure (CHF). CHF occurs when the heart fails to pump blood efficiently throughout the body. Common drugs used for treatment include ACE inhibitors, angiotensin receptor blockers, beta blockers, and diuretics.
Market Dynamics:
The congestive heart failure drugs market is driven by the increasing prevalence of heart diseases worldwide. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), cardiovascular diseases are the leading cause of death globally, taking an estimated 17.9 million lives each year. The WHO also states that by 2030, almost 23.6 million people will die from heart diseases. The other key driver is the rising geriatric population prone to heart ailments. Moreover, new drug approvals and expanding indication of existing drugs are also fueling the market growth. For instance, in 2020, the US FDA approved Dapagliflozin (Farxiga) to reduce the risk of cardiovascular death or worsening heart failure in adult patients with heart failure.
Major Market Drivers for the Congestive Heart Failure Drugs Market
Increasing Prevalence and Incidence Rates of Congestive Heart Failure Globally
The increasing prevalence and incidence rates of congestive heart failure (CHF) across the world poses as a major market driver for the CHF drugs market. According to recent studies, over 26 million people globally suffer from CHF. In the United States alone, around 6.2 million adults are living with CHF currently. The incidence and prevalence rates are increasing each year largely due to the rising geriatric population and increasing risk factors like diabetes, obesity, high blood pressure etc. As more number of people are diagnosed with CHF annually, the demand for effective CHF drugs for its treatment and management is also increasing significantly.
Growing Research into Novel Drug Development and Approvals
Continuous research into development of new classes of CHF drugs and novel therapeutic targets has been a key market growth promoter. Many pharmaceutical companies and research organizations are investing heavily in drug innovation to come up with safer and more effective treatment options. As a result, the FDA approval of novel CHF drugs belonging to new classes like ARNIs, new diuretics etc. has increased over the past decade boosting overall market revenues. The market is also witnessing rising number of drugs in late stage clinical trials which once approved will enter the commercial market in the coming years sustaining high market growth.
Major Market Restrain for the Congestive Heart Failure Drugs Market
High Cost of Treatment Due to Expensive Drugs
The high cost of CHF drug treatment poses as a major market restraint. Many of the novel FDA approved CHF drugs have a very high price tag which limits widespread adoption and access to these drugs. For instance, the average annual cost of therapy with ARNI drugs is upwards of $10,000 in the United States. The high costs significantly limit the affordability of CHF medication especially in developing nations where healthcare budgets are more constrained. This cost factor is negatively impacting market potential particularly in developing and underdeveloped regions across the world.
Major Market Opportunity for the Congestive Heart Failure Drugs Market
Increasing Healthcare Expenditure and Expanding Patient Access to Treatment
The rising healthcare expenditures globally presents a key market opportunity for sustained growth of the CHF drugs market. Many countries are investing more on improving healthcare facilities, services and also expanding insurance coverage to increase access to treatment. For instance, newer healthcare programs and insurance facilities in developing Asian countries like India, China etc. are enabling better affordability and patient access to expensive CHF drugs. Additionally, governments in various nations are taking initiatives to make CHF treatment affordable through subsidies and discounts. This growing healthcare expenditure and increased insurance coverage can significantly boost the adoption rates of CHF drugs over the forecast period.
Major Market Trend in the Congestive Heart Failure Drugs Market
Shift Towards Combination Drug Therapy
The market is witnessing a rising trend of using two or more drugs in combination for CHF treatment. Research shows combination drug therapy achieves better management of CHF symptoms and reduces rates of hospitalization and mortality to a greater extent as compared to monotherapy. The adoption of combination ARNI+Neprilysin inhibition drugs and usage of diuretics along with other therapies is increasing widely. Key drug makers are also exploring opportunities around combined ELZONRIS+ARNI therapies. This shift towards combination therapies marks an important trend as it presents improved clinical outcomes alongside increasing drug consumption rates fueling market revenue growth in the long run.
Mr. Shah
