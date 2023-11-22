Modular Construction Market: Pioneering Efficiency and Sustainability in Building Design | Laing O’rourke
Modular construction refers to a process in which a building is constructed off-site, under controlled plant conditions, using the same materials and constructing techniques as traditionally built structures. Modular building techniques facilitate reduced construction timelines, enable consistent quality, and provide a safer working environment.
Market Dynamics:
Modular construction is gaining popularity due to its environmental benefits and cost efficiency. The growing demand for eco-friendly green construction is driving the growth of the modular construction market. Modular construction helps reduce construction waste and carbon footprint as the majority of construction activities are undertaken in a controlled factory environment. Furthermore, rising urbanization in developing countries has increased the demand for affordable housing, which is positively impacting the modular construction market. Modular construction offers significant savings in construction timelines and cost compared to conventional construction techniques. This further promotes the market growth.
Major Players in Modular Construction Market
Laing O’rourke, Red Sea Housing, Atco, Bouygues Construction, Vinci, Skanska AB, Algeco Scotsman, Kleusberg GmbH & Co. Kg, Kef Katerra, Lendlease Corporation, and Cimc Modular Building Systems Holding
Market Taxonomy:
On the basis of type, the global modular construction market is segmented into:
Permanent Modular
Relocatable Modular
On the basis of material, the global modular construction market is segmented into:
Wood
Plastic
Steel
Precast Concrete
Others
On the basis of module, the global modular construction market is segmented into:
Four-Sided Modules
Open-Sided Modules
Partially Open-Sided Modules
Mixed Modules and Floor Cassettes
Others
On the basis of end-use industry, the global modular construction market is segmented into:
Residential
Commercial
Industrial
Others
Regional Analysis:
North America (U.S., Canada)
Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)
Asia-Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)
Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)
Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)
Two Major Market Drivers Fueling Growth in the Modular Construction Market
The need for affordable housing is a major driver propelling the global modular construction market forward. With urban populations increasing dramatically, the demand for affordable housing options has never been greater. Modular and prefabricated construction allows homes and buildings to be built more quickly and cheaply compared to traditional construction methods. This helps address the affordable housing crisis in a sustainable way.
Sustainability goals of construction firms is another primary factor boosting the modular construction industry. Modular buildings have a much smaller environmental footprint than traditional buildings. They produce less construction waste, require fewer on-site resources, and use materials more efficiently. Completing construction in a controlled factory setting also allows for greater quality control and less weather-dependent delays. Modular is increasingly seen as the most sustainable approach for residential and commercial projects alike. With the world facing a climate crisis, sustainability is top of mind for most construction firms and their clients.
One Major Market Restrain Hindering Growth in the Modular Construction Market
Transportation and logistics challenges present a key restrain on the modular construction market. Modular buildings are constructed off-site in controlled manufacturing facilities, but must still be transported whole or in sections to their final installation location. This brings several complications. Large and heavy modules require special permits and transportation routes to move safely and legally. Weather delays or road closures can disrupt scheduled deliveries. Inclement conditions on site may also slow final assembly work. The transportation phase is complex to plan and coordinate, and unexpected issues can delay projects and increase costs. Overcoming logistical barriers, especially for overseas or remote projects, remains a challenge limiting broader adoption of modular solutions.
One Key Market Opportunity for Growth in the Modular Construction Space
Disaster relief and rapid deployment presents a significant growth opportunity for modular construction. In the aftermath of natural disasters like hurricanes, earthquakes or wildfires, there is often an urgent need for temporary or permanent shelters. Modular buildings can be constructed off-site and then rapidly deployed to provide housing, medical facilities, command centers and more to disaster impacted areas. Their plug-and-play design means they require little on-site work or heavy equipment for installation. Several humanitarian and government organizations are now turning to prefabricated modules as a more efficient solution for emergency response and rebuilding efforts. As extreme weather events continue to rise globally, demand for modular structures that enable fast and scalable disaster recovery is poised to grow substantially.
One Overarching Industry Trend Shaping the Future of Modular Construction
Digital technologies and smart building integration is a major trend that will transform the modular construction sector in the coming years. Forward-looking manufacturers are embracing approaches like BIM (Building Information Modeling) for improved design, modeling, procurement and on-site coordination. Additive manufacturing and 3D concrete printing technologies are being developed to optimize module production. Meanwhile, modular buildings themselves are being designed for seamless incorporation of smart home automation, IoT sensors, renewable energy systems and more. As off-site construction converges with digitalization, Internet of Things and smart cities advancements, the full potential of data-driven, technologically enhanced modular buildings will be realized. This fusion of construction tech innovations will deliver unprecedented sustainability, flexible usage and productivity benefits into the future.
