Offshore Wind Energy Market Size, Trends, Challenges, Growth, Competitive Landscape Analysis and Future Outlook by 2030
Offshore wind energy is the technology used to generate electricity by wind using wind turbines constructed near the coastline of oceans and lakes.BURLINGAME, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 22, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Offshore Wind Energy Market is estimated for 2023 for the forecast period 2023-2030, as highlighted in a new report published by Coherent Market Insights.
Market Overview:
Offshore wind energy involves installation of wind turbines in bodies of water, either close to the shoreline or far into the ocean to produce electricity from wind power. It provides clean energy to meet increasing electricity demand at a lower cost compared to other renewable sources of energy.
Market Dynamics:
The offshore wind energy market is expected to witness significant growth over the forecast period owing to increasing investments in cleaner alternatives to fossil fuels and rising demand for renewable energy sources. Governments across regions are providing favorable policies and incentives to encourage the adoption of offshore wind energy projects. For instance, Europe being a front runner in offshore wind energy production has set a target of increasing its offshore wind energy capacity to 60 GW by 2030 and 300 GW by 2050. Further, falling costs of offshore wind energy generation compared to traditional sources is also attracting private sector investments in development of new offshore wind projects
Request Sample Copy Of Research Report @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-sample/1417
Top Companies Covered In This Report:
★ MHI Vestas Offshore Wind
★ Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy
★ S.A.
★ J.J Cole Collections
★ Sinovel Wind Group Co. Ltd
★ Erndtebrücker Eisenwerk Gmbh & Co. Kg
★ Northland Power Inc.
★ ABB Ltd.
★ Ming Yang Smart Energy Group Limited
★ Adwen GmBH
★ General Electric Company
★ A2SEA A/S
★ Nexans
Detailed Segmentation:
By Component:
★ Turbines
★ Electrical Infrastructure
★ Substructure
★ Others
By Location:
★ Shallow Water
★ Transitional Water
★ Deep Water
Key Region/Countries are Classified as Follows:
◘ North America (United States, Canada, and Mexico)
◘ Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy)
◘ Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia)
◘ South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, etc.)
◘ The Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, and South Africa)
Buy This Premium Report And (Get Up to 25% Off) @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/buy-now/1417
The Rapid Growth in Electricity Demand is Driving the Offshore Wind Energy Market:
With rapidly rising electricity demand worldwide due to increased use of electronic devices and appliances, countries are exploring renewable energy sources to meet this rising demand in a sustainable manner. Offshore wind energy is emerging as one of the most viable renewable energy solutions due to various advantages it offers over land-based wind farms such as higher wind speeds and greater energy generation potential. Countries in Europe which are pioneering in offshore wind energy capacity addition are seeking to significantly scale up their offshore wind targets to reduce reliance on fossil fuels and meet climate targets.
Government Support and Ambitious Targets is Another Key Driver of Offshore Wind Growth:
Many governments around the world have introduced supportive policies and incentives to promote renewable energy adoption including offshore wind. Generous subsidies, long-term power purchase agreements at fixed tariffs well above conventional power prices, tax exemptions etc. make offshore wind projects economically viable. Countries like China, UK, Germany, France etc. have launched ambitious plans to massively scale up their offshore wind capacities over the coming decades in pursuit of their renewable energy and decarbonization goals. Strong government backing in the form of financial and regulatory support remains a primary catalyst for sustained offshore wind market expansion.
High Capital Costs Pose a Major Challenge for Offshore Wind Projects:
While offshore wind energy holds excellent potential, setting up wind farms offshore is significantly more expensive than land-based projects due to additional expenses related to installation, maintenance of turbines in open seas and connection to onshore electricity grids. Huge upfront capital investments are required for developing specialized heavy-duty turbine foundations, undersea transmission cables, offshore substations and installation/service vessels. The high costs hamper growth particularly in developing nations and regions with relatively small markets. However, economies of scale and technology advances are steadily bringing down project costs.
Establishing Domestic Supply Chain Presents a Major Opportunity:
Most countries currently depend on a handful of European suppliers for offshore wind components like turbines, substructures and installation vessels. However, to fully unlock the potential of their seas, nations need to establish robust domestic manufacturing and assembly hubs. This provides an opportunity for local companies to enter the supply chain of an emerging clean energy sector and gain strategic advantage. Governments can incentivize manufacturing investments through subsidies, loans and by introducing local content requirements in tenders which will generate jobs and economic growth.
Larger and More Efficient Turbines is a Key Technology Trend:
Over time, technology innovations have enabled manufacturers to develop progressively larger and more efficient offshore wind turbines. Today's state-of-the-art 10+ MW turbines generate far more energy than initial 3-5 MW models from a decade ago. Bigger rotor diameters, taller towers and improvements in rotor blades, drive trains and generators are boosting turbine capacities and energy outputs. Larger turbines also allow developing offshore zones farther from coasts which have stronger winds. Continued turbine scaling supported by research will be crucial for improving project economics and facilitating deeper market penetration worldwide.
We Offer Customized Report, Click @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-customization/1417
Key Questions Answered in This Report on Offshore Wind Energy Market
• How much revenue will the global Offshore Wind Energy Market generate by the end of the forecast period?
• What regions currently contribute the maximum share to the overall global market?
• What are the indicators expected to drive the global Offshore Wind Energy Market?
• Which region is likely to be a lucrative market during the forecast period?
• What are the essential strategies incorporated by key stakeholders in the global Market to expand their geographical presence?
• What are the major advancements witnessed in the global Offshore Wind Energy Market?
• This report answers these questions and more about the global Market, aiding major stakeholders and key players in making the right decisions and strategizing for the advancement of their business.
Table Of Content
Chapter No. 1 Introduction
1.1. Report Description
1.1.1. Purpose of the Report
1.1.2. USP & Key Offerings
1.2. Key Benefits for Stakeholders
1.3. Target Audience
1.4. Report Scope
Chapter No. 2 Executive Summary
2.1. Key Findings
2.1.1. Top Investment Pockets
2.1.1.1. Market Attractiveness Analysis, By Type
2.1.1.2. Market Attractiveness Analysis, By End Use
2.1.1.3. Market Attractiveness Analysis, By Region
2.2. Market Snapshot
2.3. Global Offshore Wind Energy Market, 2018 – 2022 (US$ Million)
2.4. Insights from Primary Respondents
Chapter No. 3 COVID-19 Impact Analysis
3.1. Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic, By Region
3.1.1. North America
3.1.2. Europe
3.1.3. Asia Pacific
3.1.4. Latin America
3.1.5. The Middle-East and Africa
About Us:
Coherent Market Insights is a global market intelligence and consulting organization that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. We are known for our actionable insights and authentic reports in various domains including aerospace and defense, agriculture, food and beverages, automotive, chemicals and materials, and virtually all domains and an exhaustive list of sub-domains under the sun. We create value for clients through our highly reliable and accurate reports. We are also committed in playing a leading role in offering insights in various sectors post-COVID-19 and continue to deliver measurable, sustainable results for our clients.
Contact Us:
Mr. Shah
Coherent Market Insights Pvt. Ltd.
+1 206-701-6702
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn