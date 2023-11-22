Micro Irrigation Systems Market Share 2023, Growth Factors, Industry Trends, Business Overview, & Key Players - Netafim
Micro irrigation conserves water by delivering it directly to plant roots, improving efficiency and crop yield. Ideal for sustainable agriculture.BURLINGAME, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATE, November 22, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Micro Irrigation System Market is projected to reach around US$ 12.94 Billions by the end of 2030, in terms of revenue, growing at CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period (2023-2030).
Market Overview:
Micro irrigation systems, also known as drip irrigation or trickle irrigation, are widely used in agriculture to supply water directly to the root zone of the plants through a network of valves, pipes, tubing, and emitters. Micro irrigation saves water and fertilizer by allowing slow, frequent application of small quantities of water close to plant roots.
Market Dynamics:
The micro irrigation system market is expected to witness significant growth over the forecast period owing to rising concerns regarding water scarcity and the need for water conservation across various regions. According to the United Nations, over 1.2 billion people globally will be living in areas plagued by water scarcity by 2025. The use of micro irrigation techniques helps optimize the use of water through localized application and reduces water wastage through evaporation. Additionally, micro irrigation also improves crop quality and yield through controlled, sustainable application of both water and nutrients. These benefits have raised the adoption of micro irrigation, thereby propelling the market growth. Furthermore, favorable government initiatives and policies promoting micro irrigation in developing nations are also expected to boost the market expansion over the coming years.
Get a Sample Copy of the Report@ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-sample/4051
Major market players included in this report are:
★ Netafim
★ Jain Irrigation System Limited
★ John Deere & Company
★ EPC Industries
★ ELGO Irrigation Ltd.
★ Hunter Industries Inc.
★ Lindsay Corporation
★ Valmont Industries Inc.
★ Rain Bird
Detailed Segmentation:
By Type:
✦ Sprinkler Irrigation
✦ Drip Irrigation
✦ Center-Pivot Irrigation
✦ Lateral Move Irrigation
By Crop Type:
✦ Plantation Crops
✦Orchard Crops
✦ Field Crops
✦ Forage & Turf Grasses
✦ Other Crops
By Application:
✦ Agriculture
✦ Large Gardens
✦ Lawns(Household)
✦ Public Parks
✦ Sports Grounds
✦ Other Applications
Regional Analysis:
North America (U.S., Canada)
Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)
Asia-Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)
Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)
Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)
You Can Purchase Complete Report @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/buy-now/4051
✦ Major Water Scarcity is Driving the Growth of Micro Irrigation Systems
Water scarcity is one of the major issues faced globally due to factors such as rapid population growth, increasing demand for agricultural and industrial output, depletion of existing freshwater sources etc. Agriculture requires a substantial amount of water as crops have to be irrigated on a regular basis. Traditionally, methods like flood irrigation were used which caused wastage of huge amounts of water due to surface run-off and deep percolation losses. Micro irrigation systems such as drip and sprinkle irrigation help optimize the use of water in agriculture as they allow for targeted supply of water directly to the crop roots. This prevents water wastage and allows for water savings of up to 60% compared to flood irrigation. Many countries, especially in dry and tropical regions are promoting micro irrigation schemes to overcome water scarcity challenges in the agricultural sector and ensure food security.
✦ Rising Food Demand is Boosting Investments in Efficient Irrigation Methods
According to the United Nations, the world population is expected to reach nearly 10 billion by 2050. With increasing population, food demand is rising rapidly while agricultural land and freshwater resources available for irrigation are limited. There is a need to produce more crops from the same land area to meet rising food demand. Micro irrigation technologies play a vital role here as they improve crop yields significantly by ensuring uniform and targeted supply of water and nutrients to crops. Many countries are offering subsidies and incentives to farmers for adopting micro irrigation as it helps boost agricultural productivity. Governments as well as private companies are investing heavily in micro irrigation infrastructure development projects to enhance agricultural output. This rising focus on improving irrigation efficiency is a major growth driver for the micro irrigation system market.
✦ Higher Initial Investment Requirements can Hindering Adoption of Micro Irrigation Systems
Micro irrigation systems require significant initial investments for installation of drip lines, sprinklers, pumps, filters etc. The total cost depends on factors like field size, topography, water source etc. and can range from $1000-$3000 per hectare on average. While micro irrigation offers water and fertilizer savings over time, the higher upfront cost poses affordability challenges for many small and marginal farmers especially in developing countries. Apart from installation cost, maintenance and repairs of micro irrigation components also involve recurring expenditure. Lack of financial support and loans at low interest further hinders widespread adoption. The high initial capital requirement for setting up micro irrigation infrastructures acts as a major restraint for the market especially in rural agricultural regions with limited finance availability for farmers.
✦ Government Support Programmes Provide Joint Lucrative Opportunities
Many national and state governments across the world have launched several micro irrigation schemes and programmes in the past decade or so to promote efficient use of water in agriculture. These programmes provide financial support through subsidies covering 30-80% of the capital cost of micro irrigation systems. They also offer soft loans, technical training, awareness initiatives etc. to encourage far more smallholder farmers to shift from traditional to modern irrigation methods. Joint micro irrigation projects between private sector companies and governments offer immense opportunities. The private players get to tap new markets and expand their customer base while furthering national water conservation and food security goals. With continued policy push, such government support driven partnership models present huge scope for micro irrigation market growth.
✦ Remote Monitoring & 'Precision Agriculture' Trend Driving Automation of Micro Irrigation
There is a rising trend of introducing smart technologies and automation in agriculture globally. In micro irrigation too, the focus is shifting towards utilizing IoT, sensors, cloud connectivity and data analytics to enable 'precision agriculture'. Several startups are working on smart micro irrigation solutions that allow remote monitoring and control of fertigation and irrigation processes using mobile apps or web interfaces. Parameters like soil moisture, temperature, flow rates etc. can be measured and irrigation automated based on real-time data and predefined rules. This helps optimize water and input usage while reducing wastage. The trend towards automated, data driven precision micro irrigation is expected to accelerate in the coming years to improve irrigation efficiency and agricultural productivity further. It will support value addition and open up revenue opportunities for technology providers in the market.
Key Questions:
• Who are the key market players?
• Which region dominates the market in terms of market share?
• What are the latest trends in the Micro Irrigation Systems Market?
• How are legal and regulatory factors impacting the market?
• What marketing and advertising strategies are employed by businesses in the market?
• What are the consumer preferences and buying behaviors in the market?
• What is the future outlook and growth potential of the market
We Offer Customized Report, Click @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-customization/4051
Some of the Major Points of TOC Cover:
Chapter 1: Techniques & Scope
1.1 Definition and forecast parameters
1.2 Methodology and forecast parameters
1.3 Information Sources
Chapter 2: Latest Trends Summary
2.1 Regional trends
2.2 Product trends
2.3 End-use trends
2.4 Business trends
Chapter 3: Micro Irrigation Systems Industry Insights
3.1 Industry fragmentation
3.2 Industry landscape
3.3 Vendor matrix
3.4 Technological and Innovative Landscape
Chapter 4: Micro Irrigation Systems Market, By Region
Chapter 5: Company Profiles
5.1 Company Overview
5.2 Financial elements
5.3 Product Landscape
5.4 SWOT Analysis
5.5 Systematic Outlook
Chapter 6: Assumptions and Acronyms
Chapter 7: Research Methodology
Chapter 8: Contact (Continue . . .)
About Us:
Coherent Market Insights is a global market intelligence and consulting organization that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. We are known for our actionable insights and authentic reports in various domains including aerospace and defense, agriculture, food and beverages, automotive, chemicals and materials, and virtually all domains and an exhaustive list of sub-domains under the sun. We create value for clients through our highly reliable and accurate reports. We are also committed in playing a leading role in offering insights in various sectors post-COVID-19 and continue to deliver measurable, sustainable results for our clients.
Contact Us:
Mr. Shah
Coherent Market Insights Pvt. Ltd.
+1 206-701-6702
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn