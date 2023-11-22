Metal Coatings Market to hit USD 23.26 USD billion by 2029, grow at a CAGR of +8.3% | Exactitude Consultancy

Metal Coatings Market

Metal Coatings Market Analysis Report by Product Type, by Application and by End Users: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2029

Rapid expansion of the metal coatings market propelled by increasing industrialization, demand for corrosion resistance, and technological advancements.” — Exactitude Consultancy

The Global Metal Coatings Market Size, Scope, and Forecast 2023-2029 report has been added to the Market research collection of Exactitude Consultancy reports. Industry experts and researchers have offered an authoritative and concise analysis of the Metal Coatings Market with respect to various aspects such as growth factors, challenges, restraints, developments, and opportunities for growth. This report provides a pin-point analysis of changing dynamics and emerging trends in the Metal Coatings Market. Additionally, it provides a futuristic perspective on various factors that are likely to fuel the growth of the Worldwide Metal Coatings Market in the coming years.

The Metal Coatings market is expected to grow at 8.3% CAGR from 2023 to 2029. It is expected to reach above USD 23.26 USD billion by 2029 from USD 11.2 billion in 2022.

Some of the key players profiled in the study are E. I. Du Pont De Nemours and Company, BASF SE, Nippon Paint Holdings Co., Ltd., Akzonobel N.V., Henkel AG, WackerCheime, Sherwin-Williams, Axalta Coating System, PPG Industries and Valspar Corporation. and other Prominent players.

Recent Development:

September 28, 2022 : BASF coatings inaugurated new electrocoat research center. The electrophoretic or cathodic dip coat protects the surfaces, edges and cavities of a car body against corrosion and evens out the roughness of the pre-treated metal surfaces.

February 24, 2022 : Nippon Paint holdings started sales of “PROTECTION Car Interior VK Coat” an anti-viral and anti-bacterial coating for car interiors.

Competition is an important issue in any market research analysis. With the help of the competitive analysis provided in the report, players can easily study the key strategies employed by leading players in the Metal Coatings market. The major and emerging players of the Metal Coatings Market are closely studied considering their market share, production, sales, revenue growth, gross margin, product portfolio, and other important factors. This will help players familiarize themselves with the movements of their toughest competitors in the Metal Coatings market.

The segmental analysis section of the report includes a thorough research study on key Type and application segments of the Metal Coatings market

Metal Coatings Market By Type, 2023-2029, (Usd Billion), (Kilotons)

Polyester

Plastisol

Siliconized Polyster

Fluropolymer

Polyurethane

Metal Coatings Market By Application, 2023-2029, (Usd Billion), (Kilotons)

Liquid Coating

Powder Coating

Metal Coatings Market By End User, 2023-2029, (Usd Billion), (Kilotons)

Building And Construction

Automotive And Transportation

Consumer Goods And Appliances

Marine And Protective Coatings

If opting for the Global version of Metal Coatings Market; then the below country analysis would be included:

– North America (the USA, Canada, and Mexico)

– Europe (Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Netherlands, Italy, Nordic Nations, Spain, Switzerland, and the Rest of Europe)

– Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Australia, New Zealand, South Korea, India, Southeast Asia, and the Rest of APAC)

The Metal Coatings market was dominated by Asia Pacific region and accounted for the market share of 31 % in the year 2020.

The infrastructural developments in the rising economies such China and India in the region are rising the demand for metal coatings market. China is the largest market for automotive industry and also for the highest sales in automobile. This is in turn driving the market growth of metal coatings market. The sales of consumer goods and household appliances are predicted to drive expansion in the Asia Pacific metal coatings market. The world’s largest consumer of metal coatings in terms of volume is China. Due to the presence of cheap labor, escalated foreign direct investment and the easy availability of low-cost raw materials is driving the market expansion in China. Japan is expected to project a higher growth rate in the forecast period.

– South America (Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, the Rest of the countries, etc.)

– the Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Israel, Egypt, Turkey, Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Important years considered in the Metal Coatings study:

Historical year – 2018-2021;

Base year – 2022;

Forecast period** – 2023 to 2029 [** unless otherwise stated]

