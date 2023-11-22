Laboratory Informatics Market Expecting Huge Demand in Upcoming Years | LabWare Inc,LabVantage Solutions Inc,LabLynx Inc
EINPresswire.com/ -- Laboratory Informatics Market is estimated for 2023 for the forecast period 2023-2030, as highlighted in a new report published by Coherent Market Insights. The global laboratory informatics market was valued at US$ 3,031.4 Mn in 2022 and is forecast to reach a value of US$ 5,268.7 Mn by 2030 at a CAGR of 8.2% between 2023 and 2030.
Market Overview:
Laboratory informatics encompasses management of data acquisition, analysis, and storage pertaining to laboratories. It assists in automating laboratory workflows and processes along with integrating instruments and software.
Market Dynamics:
The laboratory informatics market is driven by growing adoption of laboratory informatics solutions in pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. Laboratory informatics solutions help streamline operations, reduce manual errors, and ensure data integrity in R&D. Additionally, growing need for laboratories to improve operational efficiency and comply with regulatory standards is also boosting adoption of these solutions. Laboratory informatics solutions provide centralized data management and analysis, which is helping labs improve productivity and decision making. The growing complexity of laboratory workflows and volume of data generated during drug development further supports growth of this market.
Integration of AI and Big Data is Emerging as a Major Technological Trend
With the prolific generation of large volumes of complex laboratory data, integration of artificial intelligence (AI) and big data capabilities into informatics solutions is gaining prominence. Various AI techniques like machine learning, deep learning, and predictive analytics are being leveraged for tasks including automated sample analysis, anomaly detection, predictive maintenance, and scientific research discoveries. Integration of laboratory data with external big data sources is also allowing new insights and correlations. Vendors are extensively investing in R&D to develop intelligent laboratory informatics platforms equipped with sophisticated AI/big data functionalities. This growing convergence of AI/big data technologies and laboratory informatics presents a highly lucrative trend that can unlock new values and drive innovation in the domain.
Some of the Top Players in Laboratory Informatics Market:
Waters Corporation, PerkinElmer Inc., LabWare Inc., LabVantage Solutions Inc., LabLynx Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Mckesson Corporation, Cerner Corporation, Agilent Technologies, and Abbott Laboratories (Abbott Informatics Corporation), among others
Detailed Segmentation:
Global Laboratory Informatics Market, By Product:
Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS)
Electronic Lab Notebook (ELN)
Enterprise Content Management (ECM)
Laboratory Execution System (LES)
Chromatography Data System (CDS)
Scientific Data Management System (SDMS)
Electronic Data Capture (EDC) and Clinical Data Management Systems (CDMS)
Global Laboratory Informatics Market, By Component:
Services
Software
Global Laboratory Informatics Market, By Delivery Mode:
On-premise
Web-hosted
Cloud-based
Regional Analysis -
‣ North America (USA and Canada)
‣ Europe (UK, Germany, France and the rest of Europe)
‣ Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, and the rest of the Asia Pacific region)
‣ Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and the rest of Latin America)
‣ Middle East and Africa (GCC and rest of the Middle East and Africa)
Increasing Use of Automated Systems is Driving Adoption of Laboratory Informatics
The laboratory informatics market is witnessing significant growth due to the increasing adoption of automated systems in various end-use industries such as life sciences, biotechnology, food and beverage testing, environmental testing, and others. Automated systems help improve workflow efficiency, minimize manual errors, enhance data management and security, and ensure compliance. They are widely being used for sample management, data acquisition, data handling and processing, and results analysis. As more laboratories move towards automation to gain productivity benefits, the demand for integrated laboratory informatics solutions to support these automated systems is growing. Vendors are focusing on developing innovative offerings that can seamlessly integrate with automated equipment and provide centralized data management across the entire laboratory process.
Complex Regulatory Requirements are Pushing the Need for Laboratory Informatics
Stringent regulatory norms and quality guidelines across regions have increased the documentation and reporting requirements for laboratories. Non-compliance to these complex regulations can lead to fines, lawsuits, and loss of reputation. Laboratory informatics solutions help laboratories adhere to various quality standards and regulations by enabling electronic documentation of protocols, procedures, and workflows. They allow traceability of samples and reagents through automated sample tracking. In addition, they facilitate rapid retrieval of records for auditing purposes. The growing need among laboratories to ensure compliance is a major factor driving the adoption of these solutions. Several vendors are enhancing the regulatory compliance capabilities of their offerings to capitalize on this growing market demand.
High Cost of Deploying and Maintaining On-Premise Systems is a Major Challenge
Traditionally, laboratory informatics solutions were deployed on-premise which involved large upfront capital investments and high maintenance costs. Laboratories had to incur expenses related to hardware procurement, system integration services, regular software upgrades, IT infrastructure and staffing. The costly on-premise model posed significant budgetary challenges, especially for small and medium scale laboratories. Additionally, the need for in-house IT expertise and resources increased operational complexities. With limited budgets for technology investments, the high total cost of ownership of on-premise solutions restricted their adoption among price-sensitive end users. This cost challenge remains a key restraint for the growth of the laboratory informatics market.
Emergence of Cloud-Based Solutions is Creating New Opportunities
In recent years, vendors have increasingly started offering their laboratory informatics solutions via the cloud delivery model to address the cost limitation of the on-premise approach. Cloud-based solutions do away with upfront capital costs since they are hosted and managed remotely by third-party service providers. Laboratories only need to pay periodic subscription fees based on their exact usage, which provides more flexibility and cost control. The cloud model also eliminates the need for on-site IT support and hardware maintenance. This has made laboratory informatics accessible even for smaller labs with limited budgets. Many vendors are enhancing their cloud offerings with additional capabilities like mobile access, collaboration tools, and analytics for garnering more customers. The rise of affordable cloud-based solutions is a huge growth opportunity in this market.
Questions Answered by the Report:
(1) Which are the dominant players of the Laboratory Informatics Market?
(2) What will be the size of the Laboratory Informatics Market in the coming years?
(3) Which segment will lead the Laboratory Informatics Market?
(4) How will the market development trends change in the next five years?
(5) What is the nature of the competitive landscape of the Laboratory Informatics Market?
(6) What are the go-to strategies adopted in the Laboratory Informatics Market?
Table of Contents
Chapter 1 Market Overview
1.1 Definition
1.2 Assumptions
1.3 Research Scope
1.4 Market Analysis by Regions
1.5 Market Size Analysis from 2023 to 2030
Chapter 2 Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries
2.1 Market (Volume and Value) by Type
2.3 Market (Volume and Value) by Regions
Chapter 3 Production Market Analysis
3.1 Worldwide Production Market Analysis
3.2 Regional Production Market Analysis
Chapter 4 Laboratory Informatics Sales, Consumption, Export, Import by Regions (2023-2023)
Chapter 5 North America Market Analysis
Chapter 6 Europe Market Analysis
Chapter 7 Middle East and Africa Market Analysis
Chapter 8 Asia Pacific Market Analysis
Chapter 9 Latin America Market Analysis
Chapter 10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Laboratory Informatics Business
Chapter 11 Market Forecast (2023-2030)
Chapter 12 Conclusions
Integration of AI and Big Data is Emerging as a Major Technological Trend
Increasing Use of Automated Systems is Driving Adoption of Laboratory Informatics
Emergence of Cloud-Based Solutions is Creating New Opportunities
