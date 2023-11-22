Drummond commends Oklahoma Corporation Commission for reinstating rate relief for PSO residential customers

OKLAHOMA CITY (Nov. 21, 2023) – Attorney General Gentner Drummond issued the following remarks today after all three Oklahoma Corporation Commissioners supported his motion to reinstate a 2.5 percent residential rate cap for customers of Public Service Company of Oklahoma (PSO).

“I commend each commissioner for standing with Oklahoma families in support of lower utility bills. I am grateful the commissioners thoughtfully considered our argument to protect PSO residential customers. Oklahoma families struggling with the effects of inflation deserve greater relief when it comes to utility costs, and today they received that relief. I look forward to working with the Commission on future rate cases to protect the interests of all ratepayers.”

PSO, AARP and the Alliance for Electrical Restructuring in Oklahoma also supported the Attorney General’s motion to reinstate the rate cap.